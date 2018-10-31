Andrew Scheer's Sad and Horrible Halloween

As I'm sure you can imagine, it wasn't Andrew Scheer's best Halloween ever.
He's looking a little ragged these days. The creepy smile is gone, he's angry and desperate.
He's been going after Justin Trudeau as if he wanted to bite him.
And trying to turn his carbon tax into a nightmare.
When a Conservative government is elected next year, I’ll make sure this one doesn’t get a sequel. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/U9bL2lx2jC— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 31, 2018
As only a climate change denier could.
But now that he's going after the shuffling stooges in the Con media, and accusing them of being too LIBERAL.
I'm afraid he's really gone over the deep end...
His inner religious fanatic is in overdrive. He's damning EVERYTHING.
His rabid base is screaming with excitement.
But after seeing what happened to their colleagues in the U.S., where Donald Trump declared war on the "Fake News," and his rabid base screamed for blood, our media is not impressed.
Gary Mason wonders whether Scheer is trying to become Canada's Trump.
If federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer declares journalists the “enemy of the people,” we will know he will have unburdened himself of any final reservations about adopting U.S. President Donald Trump’s war with the press as a means of winning and maintaining power.
And trying to play the same dangerous game.
The type of hate and anger Mr. Trump is fomenting toward the press is dangerous. At one rally, he praised a politician who had body-slammed and hurt a reporter who had asked him a simple question. He routinely calls the media the “enemy of the people.”
There is a growing unease that we are approaching a day, as one U.S. commentator put it, when blood on a newsroom floor will be blood on a President’s hands.
God forbid that day arrives. But this is the danger of Mr. Scheer adopting a strategy that is obviously aligned with what Mr. Trump is doing in the United States.
And to make matters even worse, as Steve V points out, Scheer's claim that the media is too Liberal is just one more Big Lie:
A lot of chatter about the media being anti-Conservative in Canada. A simple graph to confirm what @AndrewScheer is up against: #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Kt1AnLWWXH— Steve V (@FarAndWide) October 29, 2018
A lie that could trigger a tragedy.
Can you believe those Cons? How low can they go?
But then as I said, they are desperate. It's all going horribly wrong.
Scheer's inner circle is starting to panic.
A Conservative staffer known for "going for the jugular" against critics — including the media — has left Andrew Scheer's office, citing a health issue. Jacqui Delaney was hired as the Conservative leader's manager of media relations and issues management about five weeks ago, just as Scheer began touting his plan to stand up to "this government, the media and the privileged elite."
Or crack up.
And at a parliamentary meeting yesterday, a Con MP, and some Con staffers, were spotted boozing it up.
A meeting to elect a new MP as chair of the Canadian NATO parliamentary association descended into chaos Tuesday night with what appear to be Conservative staffers and at least one Conservative MP, Garnett Genuis, seen in video obtained by Global News breaking into a rendition of Stan Rogers’ Barrett’s Privateers while pouring and passing around a bottle of unknown liquid.
Which makes me wonder what will they do next, sniff gasoline?
When asked what was in the cup, Genuis said on his way into question period “it tasted like gasoline” and had been purchased by one of his staffers.
And also wonder whether Andrew Scheer is still in charge.
Because with these kind of numbers.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.4 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 29.2 per cent, the NDP at 19.3 percent, the BQ at 2.8 per cent, the Greens at 6.5 per cent and the newly formed People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 1.0 per cent.
And this kind of serious tanking....
Scheer won't be leader for long.
Not after Sherlock Trudeau buries his Cons...
And wins another massive majority.
Of course, a lot can happen between now and then.
And Andrew Scheer and his Trumpling Cons have made this country a much more dangerous place.
But at least the beast is cornered now.
And on his way to oblivion....
Oh boy, I'm loving this horror movie.
Happy Halloween everybody...
