Andrew Scheer And The Threat Of The Sinister Clown
Yesterday I wrote about how the failing Con clown Andrew Scheer has announced that he intends to go after the Con media.
For believe it or not, being too LIBERAL.
And I suggested that the real reason is that his polls are tanking.
Well now Scheer is going after Justin Trudeau. Again.
And those same polls make his claim that Canadians all over the country are clamouring for him to defeat Trudeau, also look ridiculous.
But then all you need to do is check out the look on his face to see that Scheer is desperate.
And the question is what kind of a clown is he becoming?
For as even the dilapidated old Trudeau basher Michael Harris points out, Scheer's claims that the media is biased against him is absurd.
Sounding like a spoiled brat rather than a political strategist, Scheer whined that everyone is in the prime minister’s pocket — media, pundits, academics.
Apparently he doesn’t read the National Post, the Toronto Sun, Maclean’s, or peruse the reports of the Fraser Institute. There is fawning aplenty for the Conservative cause in this country.
And his timing couldn't be worse.
His timing is a political abomination. Choosing to mimic Donald Trump’s war with the U.S. media in Canada, and to do it in the immediate wake of what CNN described as 72 hours of “American hate,” shows why Scheer should never be prime minister.
But unlike Harris who seems mostly concerned with the bruised feelings of our shabby Con media, I am more concerned about the never-ending hatred Scheer is aiming at Justin Trudeau.
And wonder whether Scheer is becoming a far more sinister kind of clown...
One who is deliberately stirring up the many deranged Trudeau haters in this country to pleasure his inner monster.
Even though he should know that no prime minister has ever had so many violent threats directed against him.
And by constantly making it sound like Trudeau is a dire threat to Canadians and must be urgently removed from office, Scheer is becoming a real threat to him, this country, and its values.
And he is the one who should be removed from his job as Con leader as soon as is humanly possible.
And if necessary confined to a mental institution.
Where he can do no more harm to himself or others.
For he is indeed unfit to be prime minister.
He is slowly poisoning this country.
And the sooner he is forced to resign, the safer this country will be...
