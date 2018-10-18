Thursday, October 18, 2018
Andrew Scheer's Pathetic Reefer Madness
Chris Young/Associated Press
It was one of the biggest parties this country has seen for a long time. The one that began when the bud came down at the stroke of midnight.
And millions of Canadians celebrated the end of the Great War on Marijuana.
But not Andrew Scheer.
For him the whiff of weed in the air must surely have reminded him of Justin Trudeau, the leader who had the guts to legalize marijuana, and the man Scheer hates more than anyone else on earth.
So the party pooper who would be our jailer, just couldn't restrain himself.
He just had to accuse Justin of threatening the lives of Canadians. Again.
And make it only too clear, that he hates the legalization of marijuana so much, that he would re-criminalize the drug the moment he came to power.
He won't come out and say it of course, they don't call him Weak Andy for nothing. But that incoherent diatribe was nothing but reefer madness.
And if you look at his body language, and you see him struggling to conceal his true feelings, can anybody doubt that he would send thousands of mostly young people to jail to pleasure his bloodthirsty base, and his inner religious fanatic?
Just like his master Stephen Harper did, in the darkest and most depraved days of the Con Regime.
And for obvious reasons.
Like so many other Cons, Harper created Scheer in his own image, infused him with his own madness...
And made him a pathetic little punishment puppet who can't decide whether he's working for Jesus or Trump...
Even though an overwhelming number of Canadians support legalization.
And even the Con editorialists from the Globe and Mail believe that Canada is setting a good example for other countries.
The essence of the moment is that a government has acknowledged the scope of cannabis use by its citizens, and the reality of its limited health risks, and pushed through a bold reform. That alone makes Oct. 17, 2018, a remarkable day.
But Scheer hates Justin Trudeau with a passion so diseased it verges on the homicidal.
And just like Donald Trump set out to destroy Obama's legacy, so would he seek to destroy Trudeau's legacy by re-criminalizing marijuana.
The warning couldn't be clearer, or starker.
Or we destroy that monster and his grotesque Cons in the next election.
Or they'll destroy our Canada...
Andrew Scheer, Con maniacs, Justin Trudeau, Marijuana Freedom Day, Reefer Madness, Stephen Harper
