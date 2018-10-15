Monday, October 15, 2018
Andrew Scheer's New and Desperate NAFTA Scam
Well, Andrew Scheer's Great Scam Tour of India is finally over, and I think it's safe to say it was a total bust.
The idea was to make Scheer look "prime ministerial" by NOT wearing Indian garb, like Justin Trudeau did when he was in India.
And making a virtue out of BOOOORING.
But it just didn't work.
The Great Scam Tour was SOOOOO boring, it got almost no media coverage.
And I couldn't help feeling that by the time the tour ground to a halt, the bagged out Scheer was DYING to put on Indian garb, if only to get somebody to notice him.
But as is always the case with the Cons, one sleazy scam follows the other.
And believe it or not, this is the one Scheer is plugging this week...
I mean seriously, can you believe it?
After trying to torpedo the NAFTA negotiations...
With some help from his ghastly Cons, who even dredged up the Khadr case in an attempt to provoke Donald Trump.
Scheer is now claiming he could have got a better deal than Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau did.
Without telling us what he would have done differently.
And even though others involved in the negotiations beg to disagree.
And of course so do I...
And the only question now is where will Scheer, the Con clown, go next?
And my guess is back to basics.
For he is out of ideas, and he is desperate...
He never should never have been named Con leader.
He will never be a Canadian Prime Minister.
And the only question now is, when will that loser resign?
