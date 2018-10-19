Friday, October 19, 2018
The Reefer Madness of Andrew Scheer (Continued)
In one of my last posts I said that judging from Andrew Scheer's body language, I was sure he would re-criminalize marijuana if he ever became Prime Minister.
If only to destroy what will almost certainly be one of Justin Trudeau's most popular legacies.
And sure enough, Scheer has now made that only too clear.
He won't commit to keeping cannabis legal if his Cons form a government.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer isn’t promising to keep cannabis legal if his party wins the 2019 election. Instead, he said they’ll scrutinize the rollout of legal pot and go from there.
“The Conservative Party will do our due diligence, examine the consequences of this decision, and we’ll examine the reality on the ground,” he told Don Martin on CTV Power Play Thursday.
Which knowing how the Cons and their creepy leader feel about marijuana and Justin Trudeau...
The Conservatives almost universally either abstained from voting or voted against the cannabis legalization bill, Bill C-45, at third reading in the House.
The Conservative leader was among those who voted against legalization -- despite having admitted to smoking cannabis when he was young.
Means that the Cons, should they ever form a government, will almost certainly re-criminalize marijuana.
Even though legalization is enormously popular.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the move has been “broadly supported” by Canadians -- a claim that was beefed up by the massive lines and supply shortages at legal retail stores on Wednesday.
Even though the Cons are undermining confidence in a billion dollar business that is creating thousands and thousands of jobs and saving little towns all over the country.
Even though legalization is a historic move...
deAdder/Hill Times
And even though it has made many Canadians, especially younger ones, feel good about themselves and their country.
Graeme MacKay, The Hamilton Spectator
Which is something the Cons just can't understand, because they hate our Canada with a passion.
And what they also don't understand that in the next election the millennial generation will be the largest voting bloc.
For whom there is nothing like the idea of seeing themselves and their friends being threatened with jail again to get them to turn out in record numbers.
And vote for the leader who had the guts to end the Great War on Marijuana...
Which will almost certainly mean another massive majority for Justin Trudeau.
While the Andrew Scheer and his Cons will be left in the rubble of their old and rotting Canada.
Clinging to their reefer madness...
I don't know why they hate Canada so much, or why they enjoy hurting people so much.
But the Cons died yesterday.
And they don't even know it...
