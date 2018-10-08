Monday, October 08, 2018
Canada, Thanksgiving, and the Right Wing Threat
It's Thanksgiving Day in Canada, and in this crazy screwed up world we do have a lot of things to be thankful for.
We're a big, beautiful, still relatively young country.
At a time when the hard right-wing is on the march, and would be dictators are popping up like mushrooms, we're governed by a leader who, whatever else you might think about him, is decent, polite, and very Canadian.
And most of us can be grateful, that in a world being slowly poisoned by bigotry, or convulsed by xenophobia, we're still celebrating diversity and living together in relative harmony.
But that might be changing, in the worst possible way.
For hate crimes are growing all over Canada, and right-wing extremist groups are also popping up like fungi.
There are at minimum 130 active right-wing extremist groups across Canada according to Dr. Barbara Perry, an expert on hate crime — a 30 per cent increase from 2015.
Most of these groups are organized around ideologies against religion and race — with anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish sentiments being the most common, followed by hate against immigrants, Indigenous people, women, LGBTQ communities and other minorities.
Police are either unable or unwilling to control those violent bigots.
And to make matters worse Cons in this country are not just failing to denounce those right-wing extremist groups, they're discreetly courting them...
Andrew Scheer has been spotted in the company of members from the xenophobic Quebec group La Meute or Wolf Paw.
When the Prime Minister was heckled by a right-wing extremist at a Liberal rally in Quebec...
Scheer was quick to jump to her defence.
Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is defending an individual with documented links to far-right anti-immigrant extremist groups who recently disrupted a speech by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in rural Quebec.
And just this weekend, a pub night organized by Jason Kenney's United Conservative Party in Edmonton, was attended by members of another right-wing extremist group the Soldiers of Odin.
And of course Doug Ford was so attached to the white supremacist Faith Goldy and her ghastly supporters...
That they practically had to use the Jaws of Life to pry them apart.
But although it's all so ugly and disgusting, nobody should be surprised.
Not when our hate laws are so weak, thanks to Stephen Harper ...
Perry explains that Canada’s current laws don’t specify repercussions for organizing in hate groups, especially since Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Code, which pertained to hate speech, was removed by the Harper government in 2013.
Who eliminated Section 13 just to pander to people like Ezra Levant, and his bottom feeding supporters...
From whose ranks Scheer recruited Hamish Marshall to be the Con's campaign manager.
With predictable consequences...
It's a sickening situation and it can't be allowed to continue.
For the sake of all those who are threatened by those grubby racists.
For the sake of all those Canadians who gave their lives to defeat the fascists...
Let's do what we must to save our country.
By making racists and other neo-Nazi scum afraid again.
And evicting Cons from power wherever they have reared their ugly heads.
So we can keep on giving thanks for living here...
In one of the most beautiful and peaceful countries in the world.
Where we can still dream of an even better tomorrow.
Never let that dream die. Or let what's happening in the U.S. happen here.
And Happy Thanksgiving everybody !!
