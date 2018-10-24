Doug Ford and the Ontario Cannabis Fiasco

The situation couldn't be more ironic, or for Doug Ford more embarrassing.
For once upon a time, when he was still a young man, he is alleged to have been a big time hash dealer.
But now that marijuana is legal, he is the man ultimately responsible for the Ontario Cannabis Store.
And it's a monumental bust.
With tens of thousands of Ontarians blaming Ford and his Con government for taking their money and failing to deliver.
If you live in Ontario and you ordered legal weed last week, chances are you’re still waiting on it.
When it launched, the OCS site said orders would be shipped within one to three days for a $5 shipping fee. But the OCS website is now advising people their orders could take up to three weeks to come through.
With some complaining that their orders were cancelled without notification, or that the THC content was mislabelled, or worse.
And so angry are so many that the OCS Twitter site is practically smoking.
With some wondering how they are going to get their orders now that Canada Post is staging rotating walkouts...
Some signing petitions.
And others just fuming.
October 24, 2018
Now I realize there are many more serious reasons to detest Doug Ford's criminal regime.
Like the disgusting way he is going after the poor and the vulnerable.
Or his assault on universities.
But nobody should underestimate the anger of many of those who normally wouldn't care about about politics, or underestimate the amount of damage the OCS fiasco is inflicting on Doug Ford.
He got away with it once.
But this time he will pay a heavy price...
No comments:
Post a Comment