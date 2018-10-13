Saturday, October 13, 2018
Will British Police Charge The Ghastly Ezra Levant?
If you've read the hate mongering Rebel recently, you might have noticed that it spends most of its time writing about Britain rather than Canada.
With its lizard leader Ezra Levant championing the cause of the notorious British bigot Tommy Robinson.
But now it seems all that cheerleading for Robinson may have landed Levant in trouble.
With British police investigating whether he broke the law.
London police are looking into a video posted on Ezra Levant’s Twitter account of anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson. According to an email statement issued by the City of London Police, the video appears to show filming taking place inside a U.K. courthouse.
Filming inside a courthouse is illegal in Britain, and although Levant is refusing to confirm whether he did break the law, in his usual cowardly fashion.
When contacted by the Post, Levant was asked “Did you record this video? If not, do you know who did?” Levant did not answer those questions, but he did say: “The substance of your story is trivia and gossip, of no public interest and not worth a response. It is likely motivated by malice.”
Levant said what was newsworthy was “a man sentenced to ten weeks in solitary confinement, who is literally starved in prison and he loses 40 pounds”.
If he is planning to base more of his operation in Britain, he will have to watch his step, for in that country they take hate mongering seriously.
Unlike Canada where you can get away with just about anything.
The man accused of a mass shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick last month once named Ezra Levant’s Rebel Media as his most trusted source for news. Matthew Raymond stands charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection to a mass shooting in Fredericton last month that claimed the lives of two local police officers.
So with a little bit of luck, and even before we strengthen the hate laws in this country.
Or investigate how one of Levant's buddies Hamish Marshall ended up as Andrew Scheer's Con campaign manager...
Levant could end up in the place where I've always believed he belongs...
Labels: bigotry, Ezra Levant, The Rebel, Tommy Robinson
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment