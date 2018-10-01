Monday, October 01, 2018
The Free Trade Victory and the Con Losers
For some reason I remember that cartoon well, even though it was published in January 2017, when Chrystia Freeland had just replaced Stephane Dion as Minister of Foreign Affairs.
And Canadians wondered how she would do when pitted against the King Kong in the White House.
And the answer came in yesterday.
Pretty. Damn. Good.
For although Trump did behave like an ape, and did everything he could to try to intimidate Freeland and Justin Trudeau.
They could not be bullied, and in the age of Trump, this counts as a hard-fought win for Team Canada.
The preliminary agreement late Sunday evening capped a dramatic 13-month negotiation that saw Mr. Trump impose tariffs on Canada, verbally assail Mr. Trudeau and threaten to tear up the free-trade zone entirely.
In return for some very minor concessions the deal is still there, even in some areas slightly improved, hundreds of thousands of jobs have been saved.
And hopefully, at least temporarily, the beast has been tamed...
“The only problem with Justin is that he loves his people and he’s fighting hard for his people,” Mr. Trump said. “It got a little bit testy in the last couple of months ... but I think Justin’s a good person who’s doing a good job.”
But while even old Cons like Brian Mulroney managed to put his country before his party, and pay tribute to Team Canada.
I said at the beginning that there is no Conservative or Liberal way to negotiate a free trade agreement--there is only a Canadian way.
That was more, far more, than Andrew Scheer and his ghastly Cons could manage.
For them it had to be just another example of Trudeau's Summer of Failure...
Only to look and sound like losers and clowns.
With none weirder than Michelle Rempel...
Or more pathetic...
And then of course there's the Con media, that must be absolutely devastated that Trudeau and the free trade agreement didn't go down in flames together.
“Sure, the fact that Trudeau and Freeland managed to actually get the poop throwing monkey that currently runs America to agree to a deal without making major concessions is impressive I guess,” said Financial Post columnist Kevin Carmichael.
“But think of the innocent people hurt: the dairy farmers, the auto manufacturers, the columnists used to getting paid to regurgitate the same column about how Trudeau is failing Canada over and over again.”
You know, in a recent tweet the pollster Bruce Anderson wondered why Andrew Scheer and his Cons seem so addicted to the word "failing."
And my answer would be, because they're losers. and because they're traitors...
Who did everything they could to undermine the NAFTA negotiations, and nothing to help Team Canada.
Yup, know them for who they are.
And make sure for the sake of this country, that they never govern it again...
