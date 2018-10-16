Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Why We Should Be Scared About Fascism in America
When I was in high school my friends used to make fun of me for regularly predicting that fascism was coming to America.
And telling them that if they thought it couldn't happen here, they were dead wrong, or worse dangerously deluded
But as the years went by, I began to think that maybe they were right.
And it really couldn't happen here...
But then came Donald Trump, and my nightmare came true.
For he is the real thing.
This story reminds me of the way Hitler's brownshirts used to run wild in the streets of the doomed Weimar Republic.
For one weekend, a violent misogynistic and homophobic street gang of proto-fascists ran amok on the East Coast and West Coast, seeking out and then assaulting protesters in Portland, Oregon, and New York City.
So I believe the Times is right to suggest that if you're not scared about fascism in the U.S., you should be.
And yes, that's true: the day we normalize fascism we'll all be in terrible trouble.
And so is this:
The day we put their American Fuhrer on trial for treason, and crimes against human decency.
Will be a happy day indeed...
