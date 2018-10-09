Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Why Only The New Generation Can Save The World
When I saw the IPCC report warning that Planet Earth is in even worse shape than most humans thought it was, I was stunned.
So soon, so devastating.
The world is failing in its effort to avert catastrophic climate change, a United Nations panel warned Monday, and the result will be more deaths and climate refugees due to extreme weather and rising seas, a greater rate of species extinction and reduced economic growth.
I wondered how we were going to get out of this one, and where do we go from here?
And the only thing I could think of was the urgent need for generational change.
For as the environmental writer Andrew Nikiforuk wrote shortly after Donald Trump was elected President, some truths are self evident, and none more than this one.
The Baby Boom generation, the most destructive and selfish generation in the history of the planet, has made its last political statement.
And if that was true then, it's even truer now.
The world needs the new generation for only it can provide the leadership to transform how we live on this planet, and save us all from the place where the old have taken us.
There is no better example than this transformational power than these two maps of Britain.
This one shows what Britain would look like after the next general election if only the over 65s were given the vote...
With most of the UK a solid Tory blue.
While this map shows what Britain would look like if only the 18-24s voted...
With most of the UK a solid Labour red, except for the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats in Scotland.
And its not just that the new generation is the most progressive generation in human history, it's also the generation that has been least compromised by our collective march towards oblivion.
And without the wealth or the vested interests of the old, it's the one that can best imagine and implement the radical changes needed to make life on this planet more sustainable.
And banish the dilapidated old Cons who offer up nothing but gloom...
But insist on trying to suck up all the oxygen in the room, even though their day is almost done, and the future does NOT belong to them.
As the Italian philosopher Antoni Gramsci once wrote before he died in a fascist prison:
"The old is dying and the new cannot be born. In this interregnum there arises a great diversity of morbid symptoms."
Well now the new is being born. It's the biggest voting bloc in Canada and the United States.
And the same ones who are fighting the dirty old men in defence of women's rights...
Are also the ones who will fight for that new and better world.
Once the boomers proclaimed that "you can't trust anybody over thirty." And while I wouldn't go that far. We are going to need people of all ages to heal the planet.
The new generation must be given the political power it needs to do what must be done.
For only they can save our only home from those who would destroy it...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
I know the pipeline issue is going to stick in Trudeau's craw for awhile. Realpolitik being what it is, though, I think it's worth pointing out (as a number of people have on social media) that the Americans who won the Nobel Prize for putting the "eco" in economics said that the best way to nudge the planet in the direction of weaning off fossil fuels is... a carbon tax. Too bad neither Ford nor Kenney are interested in hearing from "eggheads," let alone the methane-producing orange elephant in the U$A who continues laying waste to the ecosystem, both to pad the wallets of his buddies with short-term profits and also to pander to the irrational religious base that wants to hasten the "end times." It seems nothing short of total catastrophe in the form of another world war or ecological disaster (or a combination of the two) will provide the inevitable corrective mechanism. The cynical pessimist in me almost believes this is nature's way of throwing fleas off her back. But the natural empath in me recognizes that what nature might consider fleas, the rest of us know as people, and don't want us all to die.ReplyDelete
Radical collective action is needed, but the word "collective" is too scary for a lot of people and calls to mind Red Scare propaganda about Soviet central planning and labor camps. There is a very profitable cottage industry targeting a susceptible public with simplistic messaging that "green is the new red." In the case of Trumpists, Ford Monster Truck Nation, and Jason the bigoted swamp creature, it's more like green is the new pink. Studies have shown that resistance to environmental initiatives is linked to toxic masculinity and a cultural perception of coal mining, oil wars, and diesel-powered monster trucks as "manly," versus the homophobic stereotype of California hipsters and "eco-feminists" driving Priuses (or riding bicycles), weeping over starving polar cubs, and generally feeling "emo" and depressed over the fate of mother Earth. An insulting and dangerous caricature to be certain, but unfortunately one that works. And what better way to dissuade insecure Trumpians or even fence-sitters from supporting climate-friendly programs than by associating them with Obama's "mom jeans" or a picture of crying "soy boy" Trudeau.
"Green" in people's pockets from renewable energy initiatives can only go so far; what's needed as well is to put some of that money towards a messaging campaign aimed at changing hearts and minds -- and a willingness to touch the third rail of confronting the conspicuous consumption that powers the engines of capitalism. Young people more and more identify as social democrats or even socialists. They're also resistant to the restrictive gender norms that identify planetary destruction and peak-ape chest thumping as "manly." Unfortunately, they're not the ones pulling the levers of power. They need to get out the vote en masse and throw the right-wing out at all levels around the world, or we're all going to get "swamped."