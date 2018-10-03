Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Are The Cons Trying To Steal the Next Election?
Who can forget the way the Cons tried to steal the last election?
Who can forget how Pierre Poilievre tried to suppress the vote with his so-called Fair Elections Act?
Well it seems the Cons think we can be made to forget, because they are trying it all over again.
Trying to take us back to the monstrous years of the Harper regime
By trying to hold up passage of the government's new and much improved election bill.
Conservative MPs have proposed 204 amendments to the government’s sweeping election bill as they continue to stall the legislation’s progress in final committee hearings.
To meet a timetable for the bill’s passage through Parliament proposed by Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault last week, the flood of Conservative amendments suggests the government could be forced to use extreme procedural tactics to overcome Conservative resistance and get the legislation passed through the Commons and Senate by mid-December.
Stall it until it's too late for the next election to be run under the new guidelines.
Perrault told the committee last week the legislation would have to pass through the Commons and the Senate by Parliament’s mid-December winter recess to give Elections Canada the time it needs to set up new computer coding, and take other measures for the electoral agency to be ‘’election ready’’ by April.
And that would be the absolute limit.
For the Cons are clearly interested in once again trying to suppress the votes of all kinds of Canadians.
The Liberal legislation will reinstate the acceptability of Elections Canada voter-information cards and personal vouching as proof of identity for seniors, low-income voters, students and other electors who, due to circumstance, did not have any of the ID required to have their names entered on the national voting list in order to cast ballots.
Especially young voters, who this time will be the biggest single voting bloc...
Most of them will almost certainly vote for Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, just like they did last time.
So as Elizabeth May says, the Con stalling looks like plain old obstruction.
’’We know that much of what’s in C-76 is an attempt to remove the changes made under (former prime minister Stephen) Harper to make it harder for people to vote,’’ May said in response to the Conservative rush of amendments.
And as Nathan Cullen says, the government must use all the parliamentary tools at its disposal to make sure the bill passes.
‘’People may smile, but, at some point, you have to decide what you actually want done with this bill, and at what urgency you wish to see it done. … Some of it is unpleasant, but it is required if you want to see this through,’’ Cullen told the Liberal MPs on the committee.
For the stakes are just too high.
Our democracy must be protected from those who would destroy it.
And even a single vote is too great to waste...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment