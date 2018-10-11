Thursday, October 11, 2018
Andrew Scheer's Farcical and Humiliating Visit To India
Justin Trudeau's visit to India last April was the best thing that ever happened, to Andrew Scheer.
For the Cons with the help of our shabby Con media were able to mock Trudeau's traditional Indian garb, and claim that he had been shunned by the Indian government for having invited a convicted Sikh extremist to a reception in New Delhi.
Trudeau's national security adviser, Daniel Jean, claimed it was a setup by the Indian government.
But the Cons and their bought media wouldn't believe him. Trudeau lost five points in the polls, and Scheer began to dream of becoming Prime Minister.
So now he's trying to recover some of that lost magic, by travelling to India himself.
For the sole purpose of trying to draw a contrast between Trudeau and himself.
Which just shows how desperate he has become.
And although the Cons are trumpeting this meeting as a big victory.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer landed a one-on-one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of a business trip to India on Tuesday, a much quicker meeting than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received during a controversial trade visit in February.
All it really proved was that Daniel Jean had been right, when he said that the Hindu extremist Modi had been trying to embarrass Trudeau, for having what he considers too many Sikhs in his government.
And of course also proved that Modi is a VERY good friend of Stephen Harper.
Such a good friend in fact, that in 2015 he invited Harper to fly with him on his plane all the way from Ottawa to Vancouver, in a humiliating exercise never seen before...
One that shocked most decent Canadians.
But Modi is now also a member in good standing of Harper's uber right-wing International Democrat Union.
Which no doubt explains why Jason Kenney was also recently spotted in India...
And was also seen posing as a statesman, or as Rachel Notley called him the "Minister of Make Believe" which of course couldn't be more hilarious.
Or in Scheer's case more devastating.
The prospect of the Opposition chief using his time in India for partisan point-scoring has loomed since this summer, when the visit was announced as a bid to “repair” the damage Mr. Trudeau had wrought. The possibility irked then. It has been even more grating to see Mr. Scheer go through with it.
Opposition leaders are entitled to travel for research – indeed, it’s a good idea, in case they find themselves in power one day – but they have no business running a parallel foreign policy or trying to undermine their country’s leader with veiled jabs on foreign soil.
Especially since it isn't the first time Scheer has tried to stab our government in the back...
And he really must decide whether he's an American, or an Indian...
Or a Saudi...
But one thing is for sure, he's no Canadian statesman.
For a man who likes to call Justin Trudeau a "failure" this must really hurt:
His visit has to be classed a failure. The Conservative Leader’s goal was to show how different he is from Mr. Trudeau by conducting a sober foreign trip free of shallow domestic politics. He managed to do the opposite.
He has embarrassed himself and his country enough.
And the sooner we can get rid of him the better...
Andrew Scheer, India, Jason Kenney, Narendra Modi, Stephen Harper
