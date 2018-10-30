How The Migrant Caravan Is Exposing Trump's Extremism

The irony couldn't be greater. With the midterm elections now only a week away, Donald Trump is stepping up his insane rhetoric.
Accusing a caravan of desperate men, women, and children of trying to invade the United States.
Even as he prepares to go where many do not want him.
By visiting the city that was the scene of a massacre his incendiary rhetoric may have helped trigger.
President Trump plans to visit this city Tuesday despite pleas from the mayor and some Jewish leaders that he stay away — and accusations that he and his administration have fueled anti-Semitism through their rhetoric, both before and after Saturday’s massacre inside a synagogue.
Even as he directs the same kind of hate mongering rhetoric at that human caravan.
For the last two weeks, Mr. Trump and his conservative allies have operated largely in tandem on social media and elsewhere to push alarmist, conspiratorial warnings about the migrant caravan more than 2,000 miles from the border.
But as the country processes the cumulative trauma of two actual crises that occurred inside its borders — a spate of pipe bombs sent to the president’s political opponents, and the massacre of 11 people at a synagogue by a man who spewed anti-Semitic vitriol and called immigrants “invaders” — there is clear overlap between the hatred and delusion that drove this lethal behavior and the paranoia and misinformation surrounding the caravan.
With Trump now calling the midterms "the election of the caravan," and his fellow Republicans taking racism and xenophobia to new lows of depravity.
With the kind of dark language usually reserved for true catastrophes like the Sept. 11 attacks, conservative commentators and politicians have led a concerted push to elevate the caravan as an issue. They have called it “an invasion,” “a national emergency,” “an illegal alien mob,” “an attack on America” and a crisis with implications that are “critical to the future of our civilization.”
Michael Savage, the conservative radio host, estimated the caravan’s size at 14,000 on his program last week as he predicted that its eventual arrival would spell “the end of America as we know it.”
With only Shepard Smith, the token Fox News liberal, daring to challenge this politically motivated hysteria.
Shep Smith on the migrant caravan: "There is no invasion. No one is coming to get you. There is nothing at all to worry about." pic.twitter.com/4dLmPuZem0— Jon Passantino (@passantino) October 29, 2018
And I'm sure getting more vile threats than he can count.
But then why should anyone be surprised by anything Trump says?
At a political rally in Kentucky this month, Mr. Trump declared that Democrats “want to open America’s borders and turn our country into a friendly sanctuary for murderous thugs from other countries who will kill us all.”
The man is a lowlife demagogue, and he is desperate.
And of course, in this country so is Andrew Scheer, who is playing the same game...
Who with every passing day is sounding more and more like a Trumpling.
Will in the course of time be shown to be the same kind of racist.
And hopefully suffer the same fate...
