Andrew Scheer and the Scary Portrait of a Con Clown

When I saw this photo of Andrew Scheer getting his portrait as Speaker hung in the House of Commons, I couldn't help thinking of Oscar Wilde's classic story The Picture of Dorian Gray.
Where a portrait of the murderous Dorian ages, while he remains unchanged.
Except that in my version of the story nobody gets murdered, but as the portrait ages Scheer looks more and more like a loser or a Con clown.
For so many reasons.
Starting with the fact that he was one of the worst Speakers this country has ever known.
A Speaker so biased he was compared to a robot.
Who became an Opposition Leader so weak and slavish he was known as Harper's monkey...
A monkey who has already made two mistakes that will almost certainly cost him the next election.
One, by opposing a carbon tax at a time when climate change cannot be denied any longer.
And by so doing shooting himself and his Cons in the foot.
Beginning in 2018, the Liberal government will implement a $20-per-ton carbon tax on provinces that haven’t implemented their own carbon reduction strategies. Later in the year, before the October election, the same Liberal government will begin mailing out cheques to the citizens of these recalcitrant provinces — a payment upwards of $900 for a family of four, courtesy of the country’s biggest carbon emitters.
In short, cutting carbon pays ordinary voters. For Conservatives, lulled by ideology and obstinacy, this is perhaps their biggest threat in the coming year and beyond.
And two, by threatening to re-criminalize marijuana just as its legalization has boosted Justin Trudeau's popularity.
This was the week Justin Trudeau recaptured the cool factor.
And, suddenly, the Trudeau government looked fresh and modern again. It took a risk in legalizing recreational marijuana. Now it should reap the rewards. You don’t need to be a pot smoker to see the wisdom in the Liberal government’s willingness to break the taboos around cannabis use. It makes the Conservatives look downright reactionary and stodgy.
A year is a long time in politics and Mr. Trudeau could still screw up again. But unless they were smoking something, who, after this week, would put their money on anyone else?
And by so doing setting the stage for another massive Liberal majority.
Unless Scheer can find another way to Schmear Trudeau by taking a page from Teen Vogue...
The only thing that has ever really reduced poverty is capitalism. Can’t end poverty without educating young people of the benefits of free markets and fighting socialism. https://t.co/PUSeftHqGS— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 20, 2018
And accusing him of being a Communist...
But no, I realize Scheer is desperate, but I don't think that will work either.
The dress looks good on him, but the helmet and the gun make him look a little too desperate AND dangerous.
So let's check out how The Picture of Dorian Scheer will soon look...
And yes, it's just as I feared, Scheer will not stand the test of time.
The man really is a Con clown, a threat to our country and its values.
And we can't get rid of him soon enough...
