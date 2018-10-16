Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Rob Ford and the Billion Dollar Carbon Tax Boondoggle
Earlier today I wrote about the way Canadians could punish the members of the Carbon Gang for waging war on the federal carbon tax.
Even though scientists believe that they are the best way to fight climate change, and green our economy.
Well now it appears that one of the Carbon Gang members, Doug Ford, has just shot himself in the foot.
And inflicted a three billion dollar penalty on his own province.
By scrapping its cap-and-trade system.
Ontario’s financial watchdog says the Progressive Conservative provincial government’s decision to cancel the cap-and-trade system will lead to a loss of $3-billion in revenue over the next four years.
And Ford's "Environment Minister" says that's OK, he's not worried.
Ontario Environment Minister Rod Phillips said Tuesday the cap-and-trade program was “not effective” and the government would rather see money in families’ pockets. “This was a tax that was bad for Ontarians,” he said, “$3-billion less for the government means $3-billion more for families.”
Because for him like all the other Cons, saving money, by losing it, is more important than saving the planet...
And even though the Liberals are preparing to take steps to try to save the planet AND put money in the pockets of Canadians.
Ottawa has pledged to impose a carbon tax on provinces, beginning next year, if they do not come up with their own pricing scheme for reducing emissions.
Something that Ontario's "Environment Minister" is having a hard time understanding or believing.
Mr. Phillips said it’s still unclear how the federal government will apply the revenue from its proposed carbon tax. “When a government says that a tax is going to put more money in your pockets, most of us are skeptical about that,” he said.
Just like his boss Ontario's "Premier" Doug Ford.
The dumb political ape who would bribe his idiot Ford Nation with his buck-a-beer...
Even as climate change causes a global beer shortage.
Global warming will lead to substantial decreases in barley crop yields, causing beer shortages and a sharp rise in the price of a pint, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Plants.
Well played Dougie!! Well played suckers!!
And the good news?
Who do you think is going to be the big winner of this Planet of the Apes show in Ontario?
Yup, Justin Trudeau...
Who I predict will sweep Ontario in the next election, on his way to his biggest majority ever.
And who should get the lion's share, or the ape's share of the credit?
Well Dougie of course.
So make sure you let him know how grateful you are...
And then work as hard as you can to defeat this monstrous Con...
Before he destroys Ontario and Canada.
And helps torch the planet...
