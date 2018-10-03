Wednesday, October 03, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Grubby Con Losers
As we all know Andrew Scheer has been playing a nasty and rather kinky game.
Where he uses a dead child to try to smear Justin Trudeau, and pretends he's a prison guard who can move prisoners around at will.
Which is bad enough.
Looking as it does, like a tacky remake of Caged in Paradiso.
But unfortunately it gets worse.
Now he's also claiming that he could have got a better trade deal than Justin Trudeau.
Which is truly pathetic...
Especially since, as everybody knows, Scheer and his treasonous Cons did all they could to undermine our negotiating team.
So I'm glad to see someone like former Prime Minister Kim Campbell take him to the woodshed.
The Conservatives should stop criticizing how the Liberals negotiated the new North American trade agreement, and instead trumpet their contribution in striking the deal, says former Canadian prime minister Kim Campbell.
I think that it's a bit cheeky for the Conservative leader to suggest that his party could have done better.
To the extent that we've managed to dodge the bullet, I think all parties should take credit for it and not nit-pick.
And try to remind him what it means to be a Canadian.
It won't work of course, Scheer hates Justin Trudeau even more than he hates Canada, for obvious reasons.
His dirty old Cons get a perverse pleasure from cheering against their own country...
Like them Scheer is always trying to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.
And Trudeau is right to call him and his Cons, losers and haters.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Conservative party’s response to the new North American free trade deal is proof they are a one track party.
“Automatically hating something just because of who did it is a weak point in politics that, quite frankly, I know Canadians are better than,” Trudeau complained to a Liberal party fundraiser in Toronto Tuesday night.
And unfortunately he's also right about this:
Trudeau suggested the Conservatives’ response to the new trade deal is the latest proof that the next election could “be the most divisive and negative and nasty political campaign in Canada’s history.”
But the good news is that the trade deal is sure to boost Trudeau's popularity.
As Tom Toles, the distinguished cartoonist for the Washington Post suggests, we have the right leader for the times we live in...
And when the time comes for the final battle with the forces of evil.
The treasonous Cons will bury themselves...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con losers, Justin Trudeau, Kim Campbell, NAFTA
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment