Sunday, October 28, 2018

How To March Out Of The Darkness of Trump's America



Another day in Trump's America. Another horrible massacre of the innocent.

Brought to you this time by this Nazi loser.

 So soon after another loser was caught mailing pipe bombs all over the place.

 And although both cases are different,  I hold Trump responsible for both of them.



For having created the conditions where violent hate can thrive.

 And yes, how far have our poor neighbours fallen from the days when they had a real president. 


A president for all Americans.

 But I'm a Canadian, we have Nazis in this country, and today I don't have the time or the energy to repeat what I've said so many times before.

 So instead I think I'll let Jim Carrey speak for me in a series of illustrated tweets in no particular order:



And end with the drawing I like the best.

The one with this caption: 

 Be there in November. Sunshine dead ahead...



In just over a week, decent Americans will have their first chance to strike a major blow against the monstrous Trump regime.

 And since I have been marching towards the sunshine since I was about fourteen.

 In this fascist darkness, my hopes are riding with them..
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)