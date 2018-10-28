How To March Out Of The Darkness of Trump's America

Another day in Trump's America. Another horrible massacre of the innocent.
Brought to you this time by this Nazi loser.
So soon after another loser was caught mailing pipe bombs all over the place.
And although both cases are different, I hold Trump responsible for both of them.
For having created the conditions where violent hate can thrive.
And yes, how far have our poor neighbours fallen from the days when they had a real president.
A president for all Americans.
But I'm a Canadian, we have Nazis in this country, and today I don't have the time or the energy to repeat what I've said so many times before.
So instead I think I'll let Jim Carrey speak for me in a series of illustrated tweets in no particular order:
The monster is out of control. Vote for your lives! https://t.co/NrLGWEFBsI pic.twitter.com/44EbIccN4s— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 26, 2018
From the bowels of the White House he shrieked, hurled curses and tweeted bile — because that's what demons do. YOU are the Exorcist. Vote Democrat for goodness' sake. https://t.co/EphA7EosbP pic.twitter.com/riVcX0PHCH— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 13, 2018
Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists. Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it. pic.twitter.com/L7kYcpcPKO— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 24, 2018
And end with the drawing I like the best.
The one with this caption:
Be there in November. Sunshine dead ahead...
In just over a week, decent Americans will have their first chance to strike a major blow against the monstrous Trump regime.
And since I have been marching towards the sunshine since I was about fourteen.
In this fascist darkness, my hopes are riding with them..
