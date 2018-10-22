Monday, October 22, 2018
Andrew Scheer and the Nasty Election
On this day one year from now, we will know the winner of the next election. And yesterday Andrew Scheer was trying to make people believe that it will be him.
By organizing a rally at a convention centre in Ottawa, to make it look as if he is ready to defeat Justin Trudeau.
But all he managed to do was demonstrate why he must never be prime minister.
For this can only be described as weird and threatening.
Speaking to a room full of supporters at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa on Sunday, Scheer said he is ready for what he predicted will be a tough and nasty fight.
"The Liberals are going to throw everything they have at us. It's going to get worse, it's going to get nasty."
Coming from the ugly Con known as Schmear, the leader of Canada's nasty party.
And this so-called open letter to Canadians is practically pornographic.
Since everybody knows that it's Scheer who is the most divisive politician in Canada.
A freakish nerd and alt right sympathizer, who has spent every day of the last two years trying to demean Justin Trudeau and his family.
As only a political pervert could...
A political pervert who is also a creepy religious fanatic, a misogynist, a racist, and a closeted homophobe, who lies like a thief about everything, including the state of the economy.
There are also consequences to a re-elected Liberal government. Four more years of lost investment and squandered potential. An even less competitive economy, where big projects fail and jobs flee. A country stuck in mediocrity, strangled by debt and taxes, and drained of hope and opportunity.
Even though the country now has the lowest unemployment rate in 40 years, the fastest growing wages in a decade, and the lowest debt to GDP ratio of all G7 nations.
And it's Scheer who has no plans to deal with anything including the burning problem of climate change...
But who would privatize medicare, would restrict abortion rights, would slash pensions, would kill the CBC, would re-criminalize marijuana, and would turn this country into a sinister prison state.
While selling us out to Donald Trump and his MAGA fascists as only a traitor could.
And the good news? We have a real Canadian prime minister, and the wind is still in his sails.
As the one-year countdown to the next federal election on Oct. 21, 2019 starts ticking, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals appear reasonably well positioned to win a second term.
“I would say that for now, if managed carefully and properly, it does look as though, of the three leaders, Justin Trudeau does appear to be heading into the next election cycle from a place of more strength than either of his opposition counterparts,” said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute.
“Trudeau’s base is fired up, excited by and very much approving of his job and his performance as leader.”
But while that is good news, what the creepy crawler Andrew Scheer has made only too clear is that it will be a dirty election...
Made it only too clear that him and his filthy Cons will do everything they can to drag this country into their sordid darkness. And try to steal that election like they have before.
So progressives are going to have to go after them like they never have before.
We've got to stop playing patty cakes with them, or trying to reason with those fascists.
And instead expose them, attack them, destroy them.
Before their evil poisons this country...
