Sunday, October 21, 2018
The People's Vote March and the Con Brexiteers
It was the biggest march London has seen in more than twenty years. A massive march to demand a second referendum on the looming catastrophe called Brexit.
The centre of London ground to a halt as an estimated 700,000 people from all over the UK marched peacefully on parliament to demand a second referendum on Brexit. It was the biggest outpouring of public opposition to government policy since the anti-Iraq war protest in 2003.
With nothing less than the future of Britain at stake.
For not only could Scotland leave the U.K. if Theresa May's Cons can't avoid a so-called hard Brexit.
So could many young people.
Europe is where many of our young people, this country’s future, already dwell, spiritually, culturally, politically and aspirationally. For them, Brexit is a wanton act of family separation, brutally wrecking the European home where they were raised. Unrealistic claims have been made about civil unrest if Brexit is thwarted. Yet if it goes ahead willy-nilly, the prospective backlash among our younger generations at seeing their future opportunities and prosperity so cruelly curtailed should alarm everybody. Many of Britain’s best and brightest may simply up and leave.
And there is no other way to describe the situation than an absolute calamity.
Britain is on the brink of a historic calamity, for which the country’s entire political class must share the blame. Brexit, on any currently available terms, will be a disaster. No deal will be worse. The politicians have failed, so the people must take charge. We must have a second referendum.
Which if you live in this country begs the question: why is Andrew Scheer Brexit's biggest Canadian supporter?
Why did he preach the Gospel of Brexit with the fervour of a religious fanatic?
Far be it from me to tell Britons how to decide their future, but, as a former speaker of the House of Commons in Canada, I had a unique vantage point from which to witness the democratic gifts the British people gave the world: responsible government, the Westminster parliamentary system, ordered liberty and the common law.
It’s a powerful intellectual and political inheritance that has served free people around the world very well for more than 800 years and will provide a solid foundation for the future, if Britons choose to leave the EU. And, in my humble opinion, they should, as what’s at stake is nothing less than the basic principles of self-determination, subsidiarity and economic dynamism.
How could he have been so wrong?
And if his economic arguments were sheer nonsense.
What was the REAL reason he wanted Britain to leave the European Union?
Answer: so that the British Cons could sever its relationship with the European Court of Justice, that among other things guarantees the human rights of women, workers, and LGBT people.
Which also explains why Jason Kenney is such a passionate Brexiteer.
For we all know what he thinks of LGBT children and Gay Straight Alliances, just as we all know religious fanatics and bigots of a feather flock together.
And no, you won't read about this in our shabby media, which won't even concede the possibility that people like Kenney and Scheer have a hidden agenda.
Either because they're covering for their corporate masters, or because they're too damn ignorant.
But trust me, that hidden agenda is only too real.
And just like Brexit is destroying Britain.
If these tools of the religious right are not stopped, they will destroy our Canada...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Brexit, Jason Kenney, People's March, religious fanatics, The Death of Con Britain, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment