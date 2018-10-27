Donald Trump and the Growing Darkness

Afterwards just about everybody agreed, it wasn't one of Donald Trump's better days.
He was up at 3:14 am angrily tweeting out this:
Which let's face it, wasn't very Presidential. Just very Trump.
Only to have his day, a few hours later, become even worse.
When the man who had been sending pipe bombs to people and places all over the country, including one to CNN, turned out to be a Trump Superfan.
The man arrested by the authorities on Friday in connection with a series of bombs sent in the mail appears to be an outspoken supporter of President Trump, according to his posts on social media.
A washed up stripper who drove around in a van with pictures of Trump all over it...
As well as pictures of well known Democrats with rifle cross hairs painted on them.
None of which seemed to bother Trump, for he was more concerned about other things.
Like the upcoming mid term elections, and his chances of avoiding impeachment.
And as for some of his other fanatic supporters, well they just couldn't believe it.
WATCH: Talking to Trump supporters before tonight's rally, our @alivitali met one man who said he thinks Barack Obama & Hillary Clinton probably mailed pipe bombs to themselves. Learn more: https://t.co/Vkt9v3Klyw #11MSNBC #11thHour pic.twitter.com/OWyDoHT4Hf— 11th Hour (@11thHour) October 27, 2018
Because they are THAT stupid, or that deplorable...
As Hillary Clinton once called them.
Who it turns out, unlike Trump, knew what she was talking about.
But of course that was so long ago, and the picture is so much darker than it was then, and getting darker by the day.
For can you imagine how those beasts might react if their godly Trump was impeached or indicted?
Still at least now most decent Americans know what they're dealing with...
A dangerous demagogue and a would be fascist...
Who must be destroyed.
Before he destroys them...
