Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Justin Trudeau and Marijuana Freedom Day
I still have trouble believing it, but in just a few hours it will be Marijuana Freedom Day in Canada.
And although some of the old geezers in the blogosphere are claiming it's no big deal.
It is a big deal, for this reason alone.
It will help keep young people out of jail, or from having their lives ruined by a criminal record.
Especially minority kids or indigenous ones.
And it will also spare the millions of marijuana users of all ages from being made to feel like criminals, for using a drug that is gentler and safer than alcohol.
I wish the TV stations had mentioned that, but they didn't. Instead their coverage resembled an updated version of Reefer Madness.
Which although it wasn't as scary as this version.
Still seemed so unnecessary.
For ending the Great War on Marijuana is a good thing. A very good thing.
So is this.
And as a bonus, millions and millions of mostly young people all over the world will think of Canada as a really cool place.
For which we must thank Justin Trudeau who took the political risk five years ago to do the right thing...
And though he took a lot of heat for it, he never backed down.
It remains a political risk, for you can be sure that Andrew Scheer will be looking for anything he can use against Trudeau.
And that if he ever becomes Prime Minister he will re-criminalize marijuana and jail thousands of young Canadians just like the monstrous Stephen Harper did.
As for me, when midnight arrives I'm going to smoke a joint I've been saving for weeks.
I'm going to crank up a reggae music CD, which I also made for this occasion, with several versions of "Legalize It."
I'm going to think of all those who suffered for nothing, and all those who fought those unjust laws.
And then I'm going to walk on to my balcony, look up at the sky, and shout (not too loudly.)
Hallelujah !! Hallelujah !!
The Great War on Marijuana is over at last...
