Saturday, October 27, 2018
Andrew Scheer And His Cons Declare War on the Media
Almost as soon as Andrew Scheer became Con leader, I warned that there was something different and strange about him.
And that politically speaking at least, he was more American than Canadian.
And sure enough now he has revealed his true colours.
For less than a year to go before the next election, Scheer and his ghastly Cons are going full Trumpling.
And announcing that they are declaring war on the media.
The Conservative party appears to be gearing up for a fight with news outlets as part of its 2019 electoral strategy.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s office has revamped its communications team to provide a more rapid response, war room-style operation. And they have not been shy about calling out reporting they don’t like.
Can you believe it?
After all the Con media has done to help them, they are now accusing those shabby stooges of being too LIBERAL !!
At a rally in downtown Ottawa last Sunday, Scheer said he would stand up to “the media” and accused journalists of siding with the Liberals in the carbon tax debate.
“We don’t always get the same kind of coverage that (Trudeau) gets in the mainstream media. Have you noticed that?” Scheer asked supporters.
And it's not just Scheer who appears to have gone off the deep end, so have some of his filthy Con gang.
On Thursday, finance critic Pierre Poilievre called a journalist for the Bloomberg business wire a “Liberal reporter.” The same day, Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos accused Maclean’s columnist Paul Wells of being a “liberal” masquerading as an independent journalist. Earlier this year Michelle Rempel, the party’s immigration critic, suggested the Canadian Press newswire took marching orders from the Prime Minister’s Office.
And this at a time when Donald Trump's war on the media has led, as I pointed out in my last post, to terrorist attacks on news organizations like CNN.
On Wednesday, CNN’s New York offices had to be evacuated after a suspected pipe bomb was found in their mail. A second improvised explosive sent to CNN contributor and former Obama administration official James Clapper was discovered on Friday. And there are other journalists and pundits have been similarly threatened or attacked in recent months.
Which can only make me wonder what are those Trumplings thinking?
For Andrew MacDougall, Stephen Harper former flak's explanation, just doesn't cut it.
“(The 2019 election) really will be an elite, or an establishment, or an opinion-forming establishment against the Conservatives (and that’s) what they’re trying to gin up,” MacDougall told the Star.
“The carbon tax being the ultimate issue, where this is kind of a policy that’s almost universally supported by academics, economists, pundits … the Conservatives are betting that there’s more of a common-sense crowd who still have to gas up their car, who will be open to a message that this is elitism ignoring your concerns,” MacDougall said.
For while the carbon tax has left Scheer and his Cons on the wrong side of history.
As I pointed out yesterday
Do our shameful treasonous Trumplings really think that the media should be supporting their climate change denial that would put greed before the survival of the planet?
And if so what planet are they living on, and how many journalists must die before they are satisfied?
It's treason, it's terrorism, it's murderous insanity.
And while Dale Smith, the least biased reporter in the Parliamentary Press Gallery, and a favourite target of the Cons, has this explanation:
The problem is that this isn’t actually about the media, but rather about undermining the foundations of the institution and the trust that people place in it. Why? Because in the wake of the growing success of populist leaders and movements, they’ve decided to abandon all shame and simply straight-up lie.
And if you do call them on those lies, well, you’re the one who is suspect, whose motives are driven by partisanship, or because you’re looking for some kind of government job, (or my favourite, that I’m allegedly performing sexual favours for the PM).
And while that's true and so is this:
So yeah, this is going to get worse, it’s going to get Trumpian, and they’re going to keep insisting that they would never demonise the profession, but don’t believe them. It’s in their interests to undermine journalism, and they lack any shame in doing so.
I think there's also another much simpler reason, the Cons are desperate.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.5 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 29.4 per cent, the NDP at 16.9 percent, the BQ at 3.6 per cent, the Greens at 7.0 per cent and the newly formed People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 1.4 per cent.
For if this poll is accurate it shows Maxime Bernier's People's Party starting to gnaw away at Con support.
And if the Cons can't halt that erosion, they won't stand a chance of winning the next election.
So they are going full Trumpling to try to win over some of Bernier's supporters who might be attracted by that kind of wild assault on the media.
But sadly for them, I don't think it will work, will instead make the choice of Canadians even clearer.
Are you with Scheer that American leader and his foul Trumplings.
Or are you with this real Canadian leader and his anti-Trump party?
And you know what I believe.
Justin Trudeau is heading for a majority even greater than he got last time.
While Andrew Scheer and his Cons are heading for oblivion...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con media, Con Trumplings, Justin Trudeau, Nanos poll, The Death of Con Canada
Bernier's fundraising numbers should terrify wee andy.If they morf into votes the reformatories are done.ReplyDelete
If you do call them on those lies, well, you’re the one who is suspect, whose motives are driven by partisanship, or because you’re looking for some kind of government job, (or my favourite, that I’m allegedly performing sexual favours for the PM).ReplyDelete
Oh, geez! I'm not sure if this is Scheer Desperation or Scheer Insanity, or more likely a little of both. Didn't Crooked Lying Andy start his career by accusing his NDP opponent Lorne Nystrom of being a "pedophile sympathizer" or some such disgusting allegation? Somehow I knew that the last rabbit he'd pull out of his hat (or out of his wherever) was going to involve more sexual Schmears against Justin Trudeau. Nobody cares about the Kokanee bullshit involving a woman (a journalist who they obviously don't really care about either), or the salacious pings here and there from the trollbots accusing him of multiple affairs with Mélanie Joly, Chrystia Freeland, and Iqra Khalid (gotta make sure to get some bonus Islamophobic digs in there). So they escalate matters further and go directly to homophobia. They've really jumped the shark if they've Kokanee'd Dale Smith!
Sooner or later they'll 'ship Margaret Trudeau with Jean Chrétien and/or Peter Mansbridge if they haven't already. Use your imagination, and the icing on the cake will be Hillary Clinton in a séance threesome with the ghosts of Pierre Trudeau and Peter Jennings, on the Aga Khan's island or in the basement of the Sakura restaurant. Sophie had alien lizard babies with Prince Charles! Michel is alive and doing QAnon ops with JFK Jr.! If you play a Nickelback album backwards, it says Hillary killed Gord Downie! (Actually, if you play a Nickelback album backwards, it still sucks, but that goes without saying.) Don't believe it? Then you're just a Liberal shill who swallows the globalist Soros propaganda coming from Elections Canada at the U.N.! FREE BEN GHAZI!!!11!
If Scheer and/or his dwindling supporters really believe that the people talking to them through the tee vee box are sending magic mind-control signals their way, with Illuminati-patterned socks and visions of satanic orgy sugarplums dancing in their heads, then they're all in need of serious professional help. Nobody wants Andy's (or Hamish's) terrible celebrity gossip fanfic, and his Austrian shitposter-artist memes aren't even funny. So just like Ron Hubbard, Trump, or the guy on the sidewalk holding a sign that reads "The End is Near," he's looking to repackage his just-so stories about Bigfoot and the House Hippo as gospel truth that "the powerful elites in the liberal media" want to suppress. Low-IQ fake news no-action pol. Sad.