The Real Reason Andrew Scheer Is In India

In my last post I took a look at Andrew Scheer's Great Tour of India, and as you can imagine, I was not impressed.
I thought it looked like an elaborate scam, with Scheer posing as a Great Economist Leader who NEVER wears Indian garb.
In a desperate attempt to look more prime ministerial than Justin Trudeau i.e. Schmear him, for crass political purposes.
And sure enough I was right.
.@AndrewScheer : doing #Canada proud.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/Si8V9Ss85C— Conservative Party (@CPC_HQ) October 11, 2018
That is the sole reason Scheer and his Con propaganda crew are in India. So he can masquerade as a statesman, and make even more attack ads in his never-ending quest to destroy Justin Trudeau.
Can you believe it? Isn't that pathetic?
And what makes it even more disgusting is the way the Don Martin manages to hit every Con talking point as if he was reading a script, without ever questioning what Scheer is doing in India.
Or why he is pretending to make deals, just like he did when he was in Britain...
Even though, as the Globe editorialists have pointed out, he's just an opposition leader:
Opposition leaders are entitled to travel for research – indeed, it’s a good idea, in case they find themselves in power one day – but they have no business running a parallel foreign policy or trying to undermine their country’s leader with veiled jabs on foreign soil.
And has no right to do that, or even pretend he's important.
When he's just an increasingly desperate Con...
A Mr Jolly Ass if ever there was one.
Making a fool of himself on the world stage.
And heading for oblivion...
