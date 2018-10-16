Andrew Scheer's Disgusting Return To Parliament

If the failing Andrew Scheer wasn't such a wonky nerd, he would have known that he should have taken a couple of days off to recover from his trip to India.
Especially one that had so many people laughing at him.
Instead he couldn't wait to rush back to Question Period to attack Justin Trudeau, or try to Schmear him.
But Trudeau wasn't there, so the jet lagged Jolly Wolly went after Chrystia Freeland as only he could.
NOBODY thinks Justin Trudeau was being too tough on #USMCA. He gave Donald Trump virtually everything he asked for. pic.twitter.com/mC4cUF0cFv— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 15, 2018
Can you believe that?
He's STILL trying to make people believe that he could have got a better NAFTA deal than Freeland or Trudeau.
Which of course couldn't be more ridiculous...
Considering that Scheer did all he could to undermine our negotiating team, or urge them to capitulate.
Considering that Trudeau is still the choice of most Canadians for taming the bestial Trump.
In a Nanos Research poll conducted for Bloomberg, 39 percent of Canadians say Trudeau is the best for managing ties with the U.S. president. Another 22 percent say none of the leaders are best suited, while 21 percent chose Andrew Scheer, a conservative who is Trudeau’s top rival.
By a margin of almost two to one.
And considering that most Canadians support the new deal.
Across the country, 59% believe that it was a “good step” for Canada to decide to enter this agreement, based on what they have heard or read about it, while 41% feel it was a bad step. Majorities of 61% or higher in every region say good step, except for Quebec, where 47% say good step and 53% feel it was a bad step.
Including most Cons.
Across partisan lines, the deal was welcomed by half of NDP voters, 59% of Conservatives and 75% of Liberal voters.
But to understand how desperate Scheer is, all you have to do is check out the look on his face as he mocks the decent Freeland...
In the manner of a wrestling fan, rather than an opposition leader.
Instead of waiting for Trudeau to return, and challenging him to see who is tough and who isn't.
Because I know how that one would work out...
With that misogynist, that racist, that homophobe, that creamy coward, lying on the canvas screaming for his mommy.
You know, it's hard to quantify how much Scheer and his ghastly Cons have debased our parliament. Made it look dirty and disgusting.
But one thing is for sure.
It will not be clean or truly Canadian again, until the day that loser is finally fired...
