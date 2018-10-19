Friday, October 19, 2018
The Day the Federal Liberals Deflated Doug Ford
It's the kind of news that can make some people scream in horror, and others like myself keel over laughing.
But believe it or not, Doug Ford has only been Premier of Ontario for 111 days, and although he's been acting like a bull or a hog in a China shop, and clearly doesn't know what he is doing.
He already thinks the job is too small for him, and he's going after something bigger.
And while I'm sure many people will think he's been smoking the massive amounts of hash he was once accused of selling, he's deadly serious.
So much so that he's been picking one fight after the other with Justin Trudeau, over everything from Ford's decision to scrap the province's cap-and-trade program, to Trudeau's legalization of marijuana.
As ironic as that might be.
And this latest bestial move is aimed as much at Trudeau as it is at the battered women who live in Ontario.
Which couldn't be more disgusting, especially since his move came on the 89th anniversary of the day Canadian women were declared "persons."
So needless to say I'm really glad that someone has finally told Ford to stop dreaming and focus on being Premier.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford should pour cold water on the rumour that he wants to get into federal politics instead of stoking the flames, a federal Liberal minister suggested.
"You get a four-year job, and you're 10 per cent into it, and you're already looking to upgrade? I can't imagine that that's very constructive," Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc told journalists at Queen's Park Thursday.
Which one can only hope took some of the air out of the Fordzilla's balloon...
And no doubt was welcomed not only by most of the people in Ontario who are going to have to pay for his many mistakes.
But also by Andrew Scheer, the man whose job Ford wants...
Just as I predicted.
So now I'll predict this: It's going to get a lot worse before it gets better.
But in the end, those hideous Cons, will all go down together...
