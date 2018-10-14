Sunday, October 14, 2018
Is Donald Trump Driving Progressives Crazy?
Like a lot of progressives, I've always clung to the happy thought that Donald Trump would go crazy before I did.
It seemed like a no-brainer.
No President has ever disgusted so many people all over the world with his abominable ignorance, and his vulgar behaviour.
No President has scared so many people, and made them wonder to what dark place he might lead them, and how long they had to live.
So I figured it was just a matter of time before Trump cracked up, hopefully not anywhere near the nuclear button, and was carried away in a straitjacket.
So needless to say I was shocked to read this story that claims that while Trump is still standing, many decent Americans are now suffering from Trump Anxiety Disorder.
Trump and his convulsive effect on America’s national conversation are giving politics a prominence on the psychologist’s couch not seen since the months after 9/11—another moment in which events were frightening in a way that had widespread emotional consequences.
And that Trump may not be crazy, just HIMSELF...
For two years or more, commentators have been cross-referencing observations of presidential behavior with the official APA Diagnostic and Statistical Manual’s definition of narcissistic personality disorder.
A more plausible interpretation, in the view of some psychological experts, is that Trump has been cultivating, adapting and prospering from his distinctive brand of provocation, brinkmanship and self-drama for the past 72 years. What we’re seeing is merely the president’s own definition of normal. It is only the audience that finds the performance disorienting.
In other words: He’s not crazy, but the rest of us are getting there fast.
It's not a pleasant thought, but while nobody can deny that Trump has been a massive elephant in the rooms of our lives. Who can't sympathize with this guy?
“I remember the husband basically said, ‘If you ever want to be intimate again, you’ll turn the TV off in the bedroom. I can’t have that man present and listen to him and feel any sense of arousal...’”
Or deny that sex and Trump definitely do NOT go together.
I think most progressives in American are in far better shape than the article makes them out to be. They may be tired of Trump's lies, and sick of his ugly Trump show.
Or just mentally exhausted by being forced to live in Trump's cartoon world...
But the good news is that many progressives are really, really angry...
They want revenge, the November midterms are just a few weeks away.
And of course Robert Mueller could strike at any time.
So we do have a lot to look forward to, and no time to get depressed.
And of course, for those who need a little help to imagine a brighter political future.
There's always Impeachara...
Labels: Donald Trump, The Madness of Trump, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf, Trump Anxiety Disorder
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment