Saturday, October 27, 2018
The Bigot Bromance of Tommy Robinson and Ezra Levant
Two weeks ago I wrote about the bigot bromance between Tommy Robinson and Ezra Levant.
And how Levant got so carried away with his slobbering love for Britain's most notorious hate monger, he triggered an investigation by the British police.
Well at a bigot rally the other day to celebrate his release from jail, Robinson told his supporters how much he appreciated Levant's support.
And the result couldn't have been more disgusting.
Although as you saw in that video Levant couldn't have been more delighted.
And saw nothing wrong about wearing a poppy to a rally of fascist goons like that one.
At a time when we are preparing to honour our heroes who fought and died to defeat them.
At a time when Donald Trump's hate mongering is turning America into a violent jungle.
And the hate mongering Rebel inspires crazed killers like this one.
As I said, it couldn't be more disgusting.
But at least now we know what company Levant keeps, and that bigots of a feather flock together.
And why we need to strengthen our hate laws, so that Levant and all the other hate mongering Cons who are poisoning this country.
Can end up in the place where they truly belong...
Labels: bigotry, Con hate mongers, Ezra Levant, Tommy Robinson
