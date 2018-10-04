Thursday, October 04, 2018
The Day Justin Trudeau Struck Back At The Pervert Cons
For weeks the Andrew Scheer has been using a dead child to try to smear Justin Trudeau, as only a political pervert could.
Claiming that the person who murdered the child nine years ago should not have been transferred from a medium security prison to a medium security healing lodge.
Refusing to accept that the Correctional Services of Canada decides a prisoner's fate not politicians, and all but calling Trudeau a criminal over and over again.
And yesterday was more of the same.
Until at last the decent Trudeau had enough of the Con's sleazy behaviour, and let them know what he thought of them.
"This is about a contrast between a party and a government that respects the rules, that respects the independence of our judicial system, that appreciates the professionalism of our correctional services, and a party of ambulance-chasing politicians who are, quite frankly, demonstrating a contempt for the principles of law and debate in this House that is inexcusable."
And I have to say it was music to my ears, or a sight for sore eyes, for two main reasons:
One, somebody has to stop the grubby Scheer from turning our Parliament into a toilet.
And two, him and his lowlife Cons don't know what they're talking about.
As Christy Blatchford points out, their idea of what women's prisons look like these days is all wrong, or out of another era.
In the righteous outrage over the recent transfer of McClintic to an Aboriginal healing lodge in Saskatchewan, there seems this underlying assumption that the 28-year-old had been doing “hard” time before and was now going to be having it easy.
In truth, since the former Prison for Women in Kingston was closed, most female prisoners in Canada don’t live in grim, television-style maximum security, but rather in pod- or apartment-like accommodation.
At Grand Valley, for instance, McClintic was in the Pathways unit, a nine-woman cottage for Aboriginal offenders.
And as the Globe editorialists point out, the Cons talk tough on crime, but don't seem to understand how the system works.
Moving inmates from higher to lower security, and finally to a supervised release in the community, is not so much a question of granting privileges as it is the best way of turning convicted criminals into law-abiding citizens.
Or refuse to accept that it was their other depraved leader Stephen Harper who made that difficult but essential job of rehabilitation even more difficult.
So how did the Conservatives make that job more difficult? By heedlessly bringing in about 60 mandatory minimum sentences during the Harper years that contributed to a growth in prison populations even as crime rates were falling. Research has shown that mandatory minimums do not deter crime or reduce violence, but they are very good at filling overcrowded prisons and straining limited resources.
For he too got a kick out of jailing people.
And one shudders to think what the creepy religious fanatic Andrew Scheer, the political pervert with a prison guard fetish, might do if he ever becomes Prime Minister...
For his values are more American than Canadian.
He is debasing our Parliament.
And for the damage he is doing to this country.
He himself deserves to be jailed...
Yep, lets jump right in on crime, fire up the base, harvest the profiles of those suckered in as well as the profiles of their friends. Store the data away only to target them again and incite them to vote when election time rolls around; especially in the too close to call ridings. Our tax dollars at work, running a non stop propaganda campaign.ReplyDelete
Facts are the crime rate in Canada is decreasing. The US already has a tougher judicial system with an incarceration rate of 655 compared to Canada with 114 per 100,000 but US murder rates are 5.35 compared to 1.68 in Canada. Lets take a non problem, toughen up our laws, incarcerate more people, build more prisons, privatize them and take the money out of Medicare to pay for it! Its the Con way.
I support using innovation and global best practice to further lower the crime rate and associated victim suffering but that's not what the Cons are about. Really Sad!
Even his social media is immature. Drudge sirens? Or is that meant to be another dog-whistle calling on the vigilante "police hounds" to go for the jugular saying the Liberals are "soft on crime"? Or just a call to the whaaaaaambulance chasers?ReplyDelete
Andy's no McGruff, that's for sure. He's Harper's yipping poodle who hides behind the morons with the paw prints on their jackets. This has echoes of the lynch mobs that Trump riled up over Kate Steinle and Mollie Tibbetts. Sooner or later the Cons will call for legalizing capital punishment, and point fingers at Trudeau and the godless Liberals that they would "suffer a witch to live." He keeps up this deranged rhetoric, that Trudeau doesn't care about dead children, he's going to get someone hurt or killed. Some "patriot" is liable to snap and the only response from the Cons will be a chorus of shrug emojis from Hamish's bot farm.
If Canada had real investigative journalists, they'd be looking into whether the Cons were getting money from private prison contractors. We know Batshit Batters took an elf selfie with Jeff Sessions and that Scheer has refused to provide details of who his money men are. We also know they're swamp creatures of the Kochtopus, so it wouldn't surprise me in the least. #ScheerDepravity, defined as getting rich off other people's misery to own the Libs. Lock him up.