The Day Donald Trump Was Exposed As A Sham

It had to be one of Donald Trump's worst days as President.
For the hits just kept on coming. Boom. Boom. Boom.
Each one hit him like a cruise missile, left him looking like that other mad emperor.
Naked as a baby.
Or as grubby as a mobster.
Starting with this powerful report in the New York Times.
President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents, an investigation by The New York Times has found.
Which revealed that his relationship with his father Fred...
Was more generous than had been imagined....
And was followed by this devastating editorial.
“I built what I built myself.”
It’s a classic American tale of ambition and self-determination. Not Horatio Alger, exactly, but appealing, and impressive, nonetheless.
Except that, like so much of what Mr. Trump has been selling the American public in recent years, this origin story was a sham — a version of reality so elaborately embellished that it qualifies as fan fiction more than biography. Also, as we’ve come to expect from Mr. Trump, the creation of this myth involved a big dose of ethically sketchy, possibly even illegal activity.
Which I'm sure will make even more Americans want to vote against him in the upcoming mid term elections.
But Trump's bad day wasn't over.
For in the evening PBS' Frontline aired a two-hour documentary which looked at his attempts to undermine the very idea of independent justice...
Which again made him look like a mob boss, but did also explain why he's running scared.
And then came the third hit. The one Trump inflicted upon himself.
When he mocked Christine Blasey Ford, and once again exposed his monstrous misogny.
Once again showed America, and the world, why he is unfit to be President.
Honestly, I don't know how anyone could survive a day like that one.
But I did love this shot of the New York Times' presses rolling...
Couldn’t sleep so I went out to Queens to watch the press run of our tax story. What an amazing rush. pic.twitter.com/UsV8p8G00x— Susanne Craig (@susannecraig) October 3, 2018
As the word went out, Trump is a sham.
And at the end of the day, this is how I summed it all up...
It really is a horror story.
But a few more days like that one, and he really will end up in the place where he belongs...
