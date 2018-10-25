Thursday, October 25, 2018
The Day Maxime Bernier Went Over The Deep End. Again.
As you may know, Maxime Bernier has always reminded me of the scarecrow in the Wizard of Oz.
The one who is travelling with Dorothy and the others, in the hope that the Wizard will give him a brain.
Because as he proved again yesterday, he clearly doesn't have one.
For it seems that Justin Trudeau's decision to impose a carbon tax on provinces refusing to join the fight against climate change, was the...um...straw...that broke the scarecrow's back.
Or set him on fire...
And when Gerald Butts,Trudeau's Principal Secretary, replied in this manner.
That only set Bernier off further...
And so did this tweet from the former Olympic kayak champion and now Liberal candidate Adam van Koeverden.
Which had Bernier posing as a scientist...
Which only proved that when you're as dumb as Bernier, a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing. Sad.
But then as he himself made clear in a tweet this time aimed at Andrew Scheer...
Mad Max was never in favour of fighting climate change.
So naturally his journey to see the Wizard ended badly...
And this is the bottom line:
A Con, is a Con, is a Con.
And if we want to save the planet.
We've got to defeat them all....
Labels: Carbon tax, climate change, Con clowns, Maxime Bernier
Its sad that the argument that because we breathe there is nothing wrong with CO2 has traction. I think Mad Max is angling for a shadow cabinet spot in the Ford goverment.ReplyDelete
Max seems to enjoy science, so maybe he'd like to do a little experiment.ReplyDelete
Purpose: Pollution is defined as a substance that has harmful or poisonous effects when introduced or present in the environment. Climate alarmists claim that CO2 is pollution and the purpose of this experiment is to debunk that theory once and for all.
Hypothesis: Since CO2 comes out of people's mouths when breathing, it is not pollution.
Method: Obtain a common plastic shopping bag. Place it over one's head, and secure it snugly around the neck. Breathe normally and observe effects.
We await your results, analysis and conclusion Max!
Another comment I heard on Radio-Canada asked Bernier what happens when you leave a car running in a closed garage...ReplyDelete
Gerald Butts hit the nail on the head not only for Max but for most of the right who keep trying to bullshit their way around the facts of climate change and steps to mitigate it.ReplyDelete
They are mere extensions of greedy corporations who fund their misinformation campaigns and reward them with cushy jobs once their political lives are over. There is no love of country where these assholes are concerned. Love of money, self and power are all that matter and if kneeling before their corporate masters is what it takes to achieve it then so be it.
In Max's case you cant fix stupid. For Scheer, he knows what's at stake and that is how will it affect him.
JD