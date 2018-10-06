Why Andrew Scheer's Prison Game Is So Dangerous

As we all know Andrew Scheer is having a...um... jolly good time. Playing prison guard, and exploiting the memory of a murdered child to try to smear Justin Trudeau.
In a manner so obscene it can only be described as pornographic.
But at least Scheer is not Prime Minister. Because if he was, we'd all be in big trouble.
For what he's doing is not just disgusting, it's dangerous....
As Benjamin Perrin explains here.
Mr. Scheer wanted politicians to have the power to single out a particular offender and decide how they get treated. That approach, which may well stir up voters, raises some serious concerns. This is the antithesis of how our democracy works, based on centuries of hard-learned lessons about limits on the abuse of state power.
Political interference in the administration of justice is a disturbing phenomenon we see in other countries. It leads to things such as political leaders telling the police who to arrest or ignore, prosecutors who to charge, judges who to find guilty, and wardens how to treat certain prisoners. There’s a populist calculus that doing so can gain favour with the electorate, yet it profoundly undermines justice and democracy.
Simply put, governments don’t get to treat certain individuals differently than others by singling them out for worse or better treatment.
Can you believe it?
The creepy Scheer wants to give the Prime Minister, who he hopes he soon will be, the powers of a dictator.
And since he is a religious fanatic, and a misogynist, and a stealthy bigot.
Can you imagine what living in his Canada, or his Conada, might be like?
You know, the other day Justin Trudeau warned that the next election could be the nastiest one ever.
Next year's federal election campaign will likely be the nastiest one yet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
And although he said he would take the high road just like he did the last time.
"I can tell you, we will do the same thing we did in 2015: No personal attacks, strong differentiation on issues of policy. I will not engage in personal attacks and none of our team will either."
Andrew Scheer aka Schmear was quick to rush in and claim that if the next election is the nastiest ever, it will be Trudeau's fault...
Justin Trudeau is trying to tell Canadians that the next election campaign will be the “nastiest” campaign ever. If it is, we know who will make it so nasty. pic.twitter.com/aOhFaH0gI8— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) October 5, 2018
And that should tell us all we need to know about Scheer and his ghastly Cons.
They are toxic, they are crazy, they are dangerous.
And Schmear, our would be Great Warden Leader.
Should never ever ever be allowed to become Prime Minister...
