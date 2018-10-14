Andrew Scheer and the Saudi Monsters

It's a grisly story. The disturbing allegations that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi murdered and dismembered.
It has leaders all over the world reassessing their relationship with the barbaric desert kingdom and its perfumed prince.
Justin Trudeau is once again not hesitating to criticize Saudi Arabia's human rights record.
But Andrew Scheer is as mute as a carp, and for good reason.
No doubt not wanting to remind Canadians that when Saudi Arabia declared war on Canada a couple of months ago, he was missing in action.
Or on the wrong side.
Refusing to condemn the power drunk Prince Salman, and instead attempting to undermine his own government for crass political purposes.
And now that the barbaric desert dwellers are threatening the whole world.
I expect him to redouble his efforts to try to blame Justin Trudeau...
With whom he has less in common than he has with the misogynistic, homophobic Prince Salman.
But then what do we expect from a man like Scheer?
He tried to undermine the government during the NAFTA talks, and now he's trying to do the same thing with his Great Scam Tour of India.
And now, we go for a live update on @AndrewScheer's trip to India.#WeakAndy #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/LCR4I9jSr3— Shane McDonald🌊 (@mcshanehedges) October 13, 2018
And once again he's looking ridiculous.
Or looking like a traitor...
You know, it's really quite simple.
When a would be Prime Minister can't put his country before his party.
He is unfit to lead that country, and should resign immediately...
