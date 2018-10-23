Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Hog Trump and the Big Blue Wave
It's hard to tell when Hog Trump is honking louder than usual, for he does honk all the time.
But he is squealing really loudly these days about a caravan of desperate men, women, and children fleeing poverty and violence.
He's even accusing some of them of being Middle Eastern terrorists, even though there is no evidence of that,
And even though he has his own Middle Eastern problem.
But one thing is for sure he is lyin' up a storm.
There he goes again. With Republicans struggling to keep their grip on Congress, President Trump is dialing up the demagogy. At campaign rallies and on social media, he’s spewing dark warnings about a Democratic mob clamoring to usher in an era of open borders, rampant crime, social chaos and economic radicalism.
In particular, the caravan of Honduran migrants making its way north has emerged as a focus of his fantasies. Mr. Trump has repeatedly implied that Democrats are paying Honduran youth to join the caravan. On Monday, he claimed, based on nothing, that the caravan is awash in “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners.”
Especially since these migrant caravans are nothing new...
And as my friends at Doctors Without Borders say, seeking safety is not a crime...
But then Hog Trump doesn't care about the safety or the misery of others...
He doesn't even care about this small brown wave.
He is only using it to stir up his rabid racist base with the mid term elections just a couple of weeks away.
But he does care about the big blue wave, because it's coming straight for him.
Dear American neighbours, please charge the barricades, and vote in numbers never seen before.
Know that we in the Great White North will be cheering for you with all our hearts.
Stop this fascist caravan in its tracks...
And work for the day when you can end this long nightmare.
And put this grubby Con hog in the place where he belongs...
Labels: Donald Trump, Migrant Caravan, racism, The Big Blue Wave, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf, xenophobia
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment