Doug Ford, Jason Kenney, and the Carbon Tax Deniers

When I first saw this picture of Doug Ford and Jason Kenney staring into each other's eyes I thought they wanted everyone to know how much they love each other.
But sadly I was wrong.
It seems it was just their way of letting everyone know how much they hate the idea of a federal carbon tax.
And sure enough, it wasn't long before the Con ape was sounding off. Again.
We will fight the carbon tax and get Justin Trudeau’s hands out of our pockets. pic.twitter.com/PfYavA8kqG— Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 6, 2018
But unfortunately for him and Kenney, the ground is shifting under their feet.
Not only has the IPCC delivered a report warning that the Day of Reckoning is closer than most people had imagined.
A Nobel prize was just awarded to a scientist who believes that carbon taxes are the solution to climate change.
So I'm glad to see that some in the media are finally starting to hold the carbon tax deniers like Andrew Scheer to account.
Justin Trudeau says he wants to fight the 2019 campaign on the Carbon Tax? Bring it on. We’re ready. pic.twitter.com/wVdwJcZrcu— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) September 19, 2018
Like Stephen Maher does here.
Conservative politicians are telling people that the rascals in power are trying to pick their pockets, asking them to pay an unfair price. That’s good politics, except that it is in conflict with the facts, which are clear and do not make allowances for the tender feelings of the snowflakes who refuse to accept that we are going to have to change the way we do things. We have to cut emissions or we will destroy the planet. The facts don’t care about your feelings.
And Gary Mason does here.
Politicians from the right have found the fight around the environment, and the carbon tax in particular, lucrative ground for them with voters.
Their lazy, often misleading scare-mongering plays well on the hustings. But it is incredibly misguided and irresponsible given the code-red alarm that has been sounded around the state of the planet.
Who also points out that you can't just blame politicians for the problem.
Yes, politicians will have blood on their hands when the seas start rising. But it’s not just politicians. It’s the people who voted them in knowing these so-called leaders didn’t care about trying to solve the greatest challenge facing mankind.
As well as delivering some credit where it's due...
Say what you want about Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government in Ottawa, but at least they are trying to do something about it all – even if it’s not enough in terms of the sacrifice we need to make. Catherine McKenna is probably the most engaged and serious minister of the environment this country has ever had – even though she is regularly mocked and chided by her political opponents.
Although that part should be obvious.
If Canadians are serious about fighting climate change.
You vote for the decent.
And you reject the evil Cons who would set the world on fire...
