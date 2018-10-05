Friday, October 05, 2018
Lisa Raitt and the Con Waahmbulance Chasers
In my last post I looked at how Lisa Raitt had finally managed to provoke Justin Trudeau into losing his temper, and letting the Cons know how he felt about the way they were turning our parliament into sewer.
And the way Andrew Scheer's perverted Harperite cult was using a murdered child to try to smear him.
In his moment of anger Trudeau called them "ambulance-chasers."
And in that regard yesterday there was a sensational development, both pathetic and hilarious.
The Cons who spend their lives insulting and smearing their opponents, complained to the Speaker about being called "ambulance chasers."
A heated exchange between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative MPs over Trudeau’s description of the Tory caucus as ‘’ambulance-chasing’’ politicians has led to a formal Conservative complaint in the Commons.
And to make matters worse they also claimed that the insult was directed at Raitt.
“It was un-parliamentary language, calling Lisa Raitt an ambulance-chaser, after she had asked a question about Tori Stafford,’’ Conservative Deputy Whip John Brassard said outside the Commons on Thursday morning. ” ‘Ambulance-chaser’ is a derogatory term.’’
Even though the record clearly shows that it was directed at the whole morally corrupt Harperite cult.
The ones who are always attacking him like rabid animals, like Michelle Rempel does here:
As only a cowardly Con hog could...
And if he wasn't so decent, so polite and so Canadian, Trudeau could have called them all something far worse:
Like hearse-chasers...
Because that's who those Cons are, who would exploit a murdered child for crass political purposes, and debase our Parliament by reading the bloody details of her death into Hansard.
With an obscene glee, or a state of arousal, that can only be called pornographic.
Although in the case of Lisa Raitt, I suppose she could also be called an ambulance chaser.
For who can forget the time she called cancer SEXY?
Natural Resources Minister Lisa Raitt called the medical isotopes crisis a "sexy" problem and wanted credit for fixing it, according to an audio recording made public by the Halifax Chronicle-Herald after a court battle to suppress its contents.
Which was a crime against human decency so brutal and so loathsome, and one that caused so much pain to cancer patients all over the country, her political career should have been terminated there and then.
And would have been, if she wasn't such a Harper stooge...
And hadn't served him so faithfully.
It's an appalling story of moral corruption, and one that couldn't be more depressing, or less Canadian.
But there is some good news. In the next election Raitt may be facing an Olympic champion.
Sprint kayaker Adam van Koeverden announced on CTV’s Your Morning Thursday, that he’ll be seeking the Federal Liberal nomination for the Ont. riding of Milton in the next election.
A man who is as decent as Raitt is disgusting.
I will be a candidate that reduces the amount of mudslinging. I’m not interested in having those types of debates. I respect my competitors,” he said. “I think at the end of the day we all have the same goal. As kayakers we all wanted to win races, well we all want a better country as politicians.”
Who will hopefully deep six or sink Raitt's sordid political career...
Leave her floundering in her own excrement.
Make our parliament cleaner.
And our country a better place...
