Sunday, September 30, 2018
Andrew Scheer Is Caught Diddling The Truth. Again
Ever since Andrew Scheer became Con leader, and started attacking Justin Trudeau and his Liberals with the most disgusting attack ads this country has ever seen, I have tried to chronicle his descent into depravity.
And expose as many of his lies as possible.
For in his Con world they believe The Truth is what they say it is, and Scheer lies all the time, just like Donald Trump does.
So as the creepy religious fanatic tries to use a dead child to smear Trudeau, I thought I'd point out his latest lie, in this latest and truly ghastly attack ad...
The tape is disgusting enough.
The way Scheer screws up his face when he talks about gender equality is chilling, and reveals his ghastly misogyny.
A misogyny so visceral it oozes out of every sweaty pore, and every angry orifice.
And what makes it even worse is that the creepy Scheer has been caught again fiddling or diddling with the truth, like a true political pervert...
For if you look at the Hansard record of what Trudeau actually said.
You can see that the Cons failed to include this part of his answer:
Second, on the member opposite's question, the previous government transferred the individual to a medium security facility in 2014 and the individual in question is still in a medium security facility today.
And distorted reality for the sole purpose of making Trudeau look bad.
Even though Scheer is the serial liar, and the real monster...
I wish our shabby media would expose his many lies, and denounce him for what he is doing and where he is trying to take Canada. But they are either in his ear, or in his pocket.
So we must spread the message, or the warning.
A man who would use a dead child to try to smear a decent Prime Minister, and one who lies all the time, is quite capable of stealing an election.
And couldn't be more disgusting or more dangerous...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Con attack ad, Con Propaganda Machine, Justin Trudeau, The Con War on the Truth
