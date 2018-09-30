How Brett Kavanaugh Destroyed His Own Nomination

I see that the FBI has started investigating Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The FBI has begun contacting people as part of an additional background investigation of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, including a second woman who alleges that the Supreme Court nominee sexually assaulted her.
And one can only hope that Kavanaugh is in better shape than he was at last Thursday's Senate hearing.
When he stunned the world with his Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde impersonation.
And with that performance, and even before the FBI renders its verdict, did in the eyes of many disqualify or disrobe himself.
Brett M. Kavanaugh proved himself unfit to serve on the Supreme Court.
It has little to do with his treatment of women. Kavanaugh’s freshman-year roommate at Yale had told the New Yorker that the future Supreme Court nominee could become “aggressive” and “belligerent” when drunk.
But, as millions have now seen with their own eyes, he is aggressive and belligerent when stone-cold sober.
And as Roger Cohen points out, Kavanaugh was so addled he made a serious mistake.
This was a job interview, not a criminal trial. The accusation against Kavanaugh — involving an incident 36 years ago in an undetermined location, uncorroborated by those present — would not currently stand up in a court of law. As a juror, with the available evidence, I could not say “beyond a reasonable doubt” that he committed this assault.
But Kavanaugh’s bleating about due process and presumption of innocence — his rage at a supposed “national disgrace” — misses the point. He failed the job interview. Who would want this spoiled man pieced together on a foundation of repressed anger and circumscribed privilege — this man who quite plausibly was the teenage drunk near-suffocating Christine Blasey Ford as he ground his body against hers, this man who may now have perjured himself — occupying a place for life on the highest court in the land?
He confused a job interview with a criminal trial, and failed it...
Badly.
The morally corrupt Republicans may still approve his tainted nomination...
But it could cost them their control of Congress.
Millions and millions of women in America, and the men who support them, have decided that enough is enough.
The popular verdict is in...
They are laughing at him all over America...
Now it’s time to hear from Judge Brett Kavanaugh (Matt Damon). #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/dvu1VgJZt5— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) September 30, 2018
And of course, as you may know, I delivered my verdict yesterday...
Brett Kavanaugh is a beast and a bully, and almost certainly a mean drunk.
He is unfit to judge a dog or pony show.
And his nomination should be tossed into the garbage where it belongs, in the name of human decency...
The level of assumed privilege in this man is just stunning. Sexual assaults aside, this behaviour in a sane America would have seen Grassley asking him to step down and leave the room as the hearing was over. Not so though. We saw the very worst of America on display from Kavanaugh and no doubt he will win, because this stench is well established and enough people just don't care. And what Donald Trump wants, Donald Trump gets. We are in the age of the bully wins.ReplyDelete