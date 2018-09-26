The Day the World Laughed at Donald Trump

It is said to be Donald Trump's greatest fear. The fear of being ridiculed or laughed at in public.
So as you can see from the photo, as he waited to address the United Nations yesterday, he looked suitably solemn. And maybe even a little worried.
Would world leaders recognize his greatness and surrender without a fight?
Or would he have to threaten them like he's been threatening Canada?
And sure enough he did end up threatening them in more or less the same way.
You know, America's back, from now on it's America First, so get a number, get in line, do what we tell you, and behave yourselves, or ELSE!!!
But before he could get to that part, and before he could finish bragging about what a great President he was, the thing he feared the most actually happened.
Many of the assembled delegates laughed at him...
And although as you could see, Trump tried to laugh it off.
Sort of...
And later even claimed it was supposed to be a joke.
You know that dismissive laughter must have hit his massive ego like a cruise missile.
“He has always been obsessed that people are laughing at the president. From the mid-’80s, he’s said: ‘The world is laughing at us. They think we’re fools,’ ” said Thomas Wright, a Europe analyst at the Brookings Institution. “It’s never been true, but he’s said it about every president. It’s the first time I’m aware of that people actually laughed at a president. I think it is going to drive him absolutely crazy. It will play to every insecurity he has.”
And goodness knows how he might react?
Or how he must feel about this four-year-old tweet that he fired off in the general direction of Barack Obama?
The one with those lofty goals he himself has never even come close to achieving.
And if he is damaged goods could this be a way to bring him down?
Feel like the UN audience is on to something by laughing at Trump - he was clearly embarassed. Maybe we should all just laugh every time he speaks? Reporters, audience members, everyone. Start a cackling wave & shame him into resignation. Thoughts?— Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) September 25, 2018
Who knows?
But one thing is for sure, if Trump thought he could fool the world into thinking he was a great leader, he can forget about that now.
His story has gone from tragedy to farce.
Now he's just a fascist clown.
And his days are surely numbered....
