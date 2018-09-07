Friday, September 07, 2018
The Increasing Desperation Of The Con Clown Andrew Scheer
Lordy, what are we going to do with that old Con artist Andrew Scheer?
He's still claiming he's more popular than Justin Trudeau, even as his nose grows longer and longer.
The Con website is still running that ridiculous graphic, right at the top of their page.
Even though the latest polls suggest Scheer and his Cons are not going up, they're going down.
And as the CBC's Éric Grenier points out, the Liberals are now enjoying their widest lead over the Cons since February
And are at this point at least, heading for another crushing majority.
And that's before Maxime Bernier unveils his new party next week, which could cost the Cons even more support.
Mr. Bernier is claiming momentum, pointing to recent polls, including one conducted for The Globe and Mail, showing that up to 17 per cent of Canadians are considering voting for the new party.
“That’s even before it has a name and an organization,” Mr. Bernier wrote. “This is a strong base on which to build, and it shows that the new party has tremendous potential.”
Which makes the fact that Scheer is still claiming he's winning even more bizarre, and even more pathetic.
But if you want to know how desperate him and his ex-Rebel campaign manager Hamish Marshall are, all you have to do is check out this chart.
Where as you can see, the Cons began their brief rise in the polls in February, which just happened to be during Justin Trudeau's visit to India.
So now Scheer has announced he too will visit India.
Justin Trudeau went and did his very particular thing in India in the winter, and so naturally it’s Andrew Scheer’s turn in the fall. The Official Opposition and Conservative Party leader has a nine-day trip to the South Asian nation on his calendar for October, for some reason.
In an obvious and crass attempt to try to recapture some of that old magic...
Even if he isn't fooling anyone.
But really, why is Andrew Scheer going to India? I’d venture it has more to do with domestic politics than the “symbolic and cultural bonds borne from decades of migration.”
Traipsing around India in a suit for nine days in October to own the Libs—that’s a new one, Mr. Scheer.
And will only make himself look ridiculous...
Can you believe it? What a loser.
The creepy Con who likes to call Trudeau a "failure" over and over again, is now well on his way to becoming the biggest failure of them all.
While the man he would destroy, prepares to destroy him...
Now isn't that poetic justice?
Andrew Scheer should never have been chosen Con leader.
He has debased this country with his foul attack ads, his misogyny, his racism, and his stealthy homophobia.
And as far as I'm concerned he can't be punished enough...
