Why Brett Kavanaugh Was Not Believable

I didn't get to watch much of the U.S. Senate hearing where Christine Blasey Ford testified that Brett Kavanagh once sexually assaulted her.
And Kavanagh screamed that the assault never happened, and claimed that it was all a plot by the Democrats to destroy him.
But I didn't have to watch much of that ghastly spectacle to know who I believed.
And like the New York Times' editorial board it wasn't Kavanagh.
What a study in contrasts: Where Christine Blasey Ford was calm and dignified, Brett Kavanaugh was volatile and belligerent; where she was eager to respond fully to every questioner, and kept worrying whether she was being “helpful” enough, he was openly contemptuous of several senators; most important, where she was credible and unshakable at every point in her testimony, he was at some points evasive, and some of his answers strained credulity.
For while Ford's story struck me as totally believable, Kavanaugh's testimony made me question his sanity.
Judge Kavanaugh, when it was his turn, was not laughing. He was yelling. He spent more than half an hour raging against Senate Democrats and the “Left” for “totally and permanently” destroying his name, his career, his family, his life. He called his confirmation process a “national disgrace.”
And the way he answered a question about his drinking habit from Senator Amy Klobuchan made me question his truthfulness, and his respect for women.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar asks Brett Kavanaugh if he has ever blacked out from drinking, and he turns the question back on her.— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2018
Kavanaugh: "You are asking about a blackout. I don't know. Have you?"
Klobuchar: "Could you answer the question, judge?"https://t.co/9FalHY71EC pic.twitter.com/ptnGHHYuss
So this was my verdict:
But then Kavanaugh's performance was aimed at impressing only one man...
And judging from this tweet, in that regard it was a big success:
But even if Trump does succeed in getting Kavanaugh nominated, it will almost certainly be a pyrrhic victory.
For millions and millions of angry women could take their revenge by voting to defeat Republican candidates in the upcoming mid term elections.
Which could cripple Trump's presidency, and even lead to his impeachment.
As I said the other day, and Brett Kavanaugh himself repeated yesterday.
When you sow the wind, be prepared to reap the whirlwind...
