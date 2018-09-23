Doug Ford and the Rise of the Resistance

It's like a nightmare come true. And after only three months in power.
It's Saturday night. Parts of Ottawa are looking like a disaster zone after a tornado hit the region. Thousands are in the dark.
But please don't bother Doug Ford.
He's busy.
In Toronto.
Whooping it up at the Ford Fest.
With the Ford Nation...
Here is a video of Premier Doug Ford posing for a photo with white supremacist Faith Goldy: pic.twitter.com/OxodKEyvV7— Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) September 23, 2018
Even though he really has nothing to celebrate.
His approval rating has tanked to an incredible low of 24%. More than 50% disapprove of the job he's doing.
Thanks to him the federal Liberals are surging in Ontario...
His plan to make destroying the province's version of a carbon tax his number ONE priority, is now looking more like the plan of an idiot or a maniac.
Or a criminal...
And now Boss Ford is trying to make us believe that he's JUST discovered that the province's deficit is double what he thought it was, or had been led to believe by Kathleen "Lock Her Up" Wynne.
And sadly, like so many other Cons before him, has been found to be lying like a thief.
Whether you believe the former Liberal government was using accounting smoke and mirrors to make its books look better or that it had a legitimate argument for its accounting treatments is neither here nor there. The fact is the new government hasn’t uncovered a meaningfully larger deficit than it had known about the day the budget was tabled. This wasn’t an announcement, it was a performance.
Just so he can break all his promises, and take a chainsaw to government, or social services, or medicare. Or all the above.
Or any group, or anyone, who dares to try to stop him from becoming the rube dictator of Ontario...
Boss Ford, the brutish demagogue drunk with power who would defecate on the Charter of Rights.
The cowardly beast who would erase the existence of LGBT children from the sex-ed curriculum, even if he kills them.
Just to pleasure his rabid religious base.
People like Tanya Granic Allen...
Whose fanatical followers anointed him leader of the Ontario PC party, and to whom he owes EVERYTHING.
And the good news?
About forty-thousand high school students hit the streets the other day to let Doug Ford know where he can shove his bigotry.
With megaphone in hand, Thea Baines, 17, led a raucous crowd of students, who walked out of class Friday, in a chant for change, calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to reinstate a modernized sex-ed curriculum and improve Indigenous education.
Baines told the Star it’s important high school students speak out because the curriculum change “affects our little sisters and little brothers and our cousins.”
“It will affect the next generation of adults and we want everyone to grow up learning about their bodies, consent, mental health and LGBTQ rights.
It was an amazing sight...
And an inspiring one...Deeply proud to join @KingEdwardTDSB students raising their voices & taking action alongside 1000s across Ontario to defend inclusion, equity & justice in their curriculum & schools: modern sex-ed, #TRC curriculum, $$ for school repairs + more! #WeTheStudentsDoNotConsent #TDSB pic.twitter.com/laE8sC6SOy— ausma malik (@ausmalik) September 21, 2018
And since many of those students will be old enough to vote in the next provincial election, and will be part of the biggest voting bloc in the province, the damage they could inflict on the Cons could be devastating.
The writing is on the wall. Already.
The resistance is rising. Already.
The future belongs to us.
And probably sooner rather than later, this Con beast will be defeated and deflated...
