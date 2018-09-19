Wednesday, September 19, 2018
The Cons and the Defector Who Came In From the Not So Cold
For almost two days, Leona Alleslev and Andrew Scheer were the toast of Con Canada. And what a show it was.
I mean just LOOK at them. Have you ever seen two politicians fall in love so quickly? And still manage to look and sound so ridiculous
The Liberal defector made it sound like she had escaped from a prison camp in North Korea, where her opinions had been ruthlessly stifled.
While the Con media heaped praise on the failing Scheer for managing to reel in a Liberal AND a woman.
And in a feverish frenzy, wondered whether Alleslev's surprise defection marked the beginning of the end of Justin Trudeau?
Only to have the clock strike midnight.
And the glass coach turn into a pumpkin.
Leona Alleslev heaped public and private praise on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his senior ministers in the weeks before she started a secret process to defect to the opposition Conservatives, according to an email and an audio recording obtained by CBC News.
"The greatest thing about being a member of Parliament in this prime minister's government is that we are each and every one of us valued for the contribution that we bring to the team," Alleslev said, according to a recording of her remarks.
When it was revealed that Alleslev had praised Trudeau extravagantly.
"So I would like to thank this prime minister for creating the country that I am honoured to serve and defend, not only for what he is doing here at home, but for how he is representing us around the world."
Only to suddenly defect and dump on him and his government, only a few weeks later.
"I stand here today deeply concerned for the future of our country," she said on Monday. "On the world stage, Canada has yet to rise to the occasion. The world has changed and Canada must change with it.
And be revealed as a shameless opportunist...
And this seems to be the real story:
She was demoted by Trudeau, she was bitter, the Cons offered her something, and she went for it like a trout goes after a fly.
Leaving Scheer looking like a fool or a carnival barker...
And NOT a very strong leader.
I wonder how long Alleslev, the defector who came in from the not so cold, will keep her seat right behind the failing Scheer...
But judging from the looks on all of their faces, my guess is not very long.
She sold her soul to the Cons, and is probably sorry already,
But there is no going back for a person like her.
And when the Cons go down, as they will, she'll go down with them...
