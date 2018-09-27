Thursday, September 27, 2018
A Crazed Donald Trump Takes Aim At Canada. Again.
It had to be one of Donald Trump's most bizarre and deeply disturbing news conferences ever.
It lasted for almost an hour and a half. Trump almost never stopped talking, jumping from one subject to another, and praising himself over and over again.
When it was over I'm sure that millions of people all over the world were left staring at their TV screens with their mouths wide open.
Wondering whether Trump had finally gone over the deep end.
For this was crazy stuff
So was this:
President Trump complained on Wednesday that “evil people,” including women in search of fame and fortune, routinely fabricate sexual assault charges against powerful men, and argued that his own experience with such allegations makes him more skeptical of the accusations threatening to bring down Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, his nominee for the Supreme Court.
And unfortunately for Canada so was this:
Mr. Trump had harsh words for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, confirming publicly that he had rejected a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Trudeau because of an impasse on trade issues.
“His tariffs are too high, he doesn’t seem to want to move, and I’ve told him, ‘Forget about it,’” Mr. Trump said of the Canadian leader, saying he was considering slapping a tax on cars imported from Canada, which he called “the mother lode.”
His threat to devastate our auto industry, and his blustering assault on Canada, Justin Trudeau, and Chrystia Freeland.
“We’re very unhappy with the negotiations and the negotiating style of Canada,” the president added, saying, “We don’t like their representative very much.”
And all I can say is, Freeland should take that as a tribute to her skill as a negotiator. Team Canada has stood up to the bully well, has made me proud to be a Canadian, and should not now be pressured into signing a bad deal.
And as for Justin Trudeau, for once I agree with Warren Kinsella.
Trump's attempt to diminish him can only make him more popular.
Trump is the one who will end up getting shrunk...
And looking like a tiny maniac, or an ugly little mushroom.
And after hearing him compare his deranged performance to an Elton John concert, this is how I summed up what happened yesterday...
Trump is heading for the garbage can of history.
And enough is enough...
Labels: Donald Trump, NAFTA, The Madness of Trump, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf, United Nations
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment