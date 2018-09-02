Sunday, September 02, 2018
Donald Trump's Failed Attempt To Intimidate Canadians
It was a deadline that Donald Trump insisted Canada must respect. In the language of the gangster in the White House, an offer it couldn't refuse.
Canadians had until Friday to sign a new NAFTA deal dictated by himself, or there would be trouble.
But Team Canada stood its ground refusing to be intimidated. The deadline came and went.
And it was Trump who ended up being humiliated.
With Canada getting more time to try to improve the deal.
The Trump administration eased off its threat to exclude Canada from the North American Free Trade Agreement, extending talks that were set to end on Friday while warning that the Canadians must be “willing” to accept the United States’ terms.
Or reject it.
While the bestial bully had to suck it up, for good reasons.
Congress, which has ultimate authority over trade agreements, has warned the White House that any revised deal must include both Canada and Mexico. Canada is the major export destination for 36 American states, and many of the president’s political supporters insisted that he first “do no harm” to the deal. Without Canada, Republican lawmakers would be likely to scuttle any new Nafta pact, dealing Mr. Trump an embarrassing loss.
Reasons our team knew. and used against him.
But still the quivering orange blob of depravity doesn't get it. And now he's threatening Canada AND the Congress.
President Trump on Saturday threatened to withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement, asserting his right to broker a new trade pact that does not include Canada despite opposition from lawmakers and questions over his legal authority to do so.
And apparently preparing to shoot himself in both feet.
Ending NAFTA without a replacement would cause large-scale economic disruption across North America and beyond. Companies accustomed to moving products across borders with few or no taxes would see costs jump — price hikes that would pass to consumers — and domestic producers would find their access to foreign markets diminished.
Canada is the No. 1 destination for American products shipped abroad, and more than 8 million U.S. jobs are supported by trade with Canada, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Which sadly for him, will only increase the already overwhelming odds that Trump will lose control of Congress in the November mid term elections.
As well as also increasing his chances of being impeached.
With Canada being able to claim at least a small part of the credit...
And could anything be better than that?
I realize that in this gloomy aging country it's not fashionable to celebrate our successes, but well done Team Canada.
And thank goodness for Justin Trudeau who inspired them to stand up for our country and its values.
And is helping to tame the ghastly bully...
The toxic Trudeau haters and the treasonous Cons must be grinding their teeth like cicadas.
But when we needed a real leader, we were lucky to have one...
