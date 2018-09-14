Chairman Max and the People's Party of Canada

It was for Maxime Bernier the end of a long journey. And the beginning of a whole new adventure.
He finally got to see the Wizard, and he got his new party.
But he didn't get a brain.
And sadly it shows.
Because the name of the new party, at least in English, seems to convey the wrong impression.
Maxime Bernier has lifted the veil on his new political venture, calling it the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) as right-of-centre, populist movements are on the rise around the world.
For why if he wants to replace the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) would he make it sound like that other CPC, the Communist Party of China?
But maybe it's just a clumsy mistake like this one...
Which also tells you something about the new Pee Pee Party of Canada.
But will no doubt make Andrew Scheer even more
For he's doing badly enough in the latest polls.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 39.9 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 32.8 per cent, the NDP at 14.9 percent, the BQ at 2.5 per cent and the Greens at 6.5 per cent.
So if he loses just five more points, he'll stand no chance of winning the next election.
He will be forced to look on helplessly as Justin Trudeau cruises to another thumping majority...
And of course should Chairman Max defy the odds and his Pee Pee Party of Canada become as popular or more popular than the Cons, well that could be fatal...
And this could be their epitaph:
It was a horror story.
But Mad Max showed up to save the day.
And it did have a happy ending...
