Sunday, September 16, 2018
Why Doug Ford Will Be A One-Term Premier
I'd hate to meet Doug Ford after midnight, because as I'm sure you know, he's bestial enough in the daytime.
Crude, ignorant, demagogic, drunk with power, a bully if ever there was one. A puppet of the Harperite cult one should definitely try to avoid.
But sadly, many decent Toronto City councillors will not be able to avoid meeting the Fordzilla after midnight.
Having been summoned to an extraordinary late night session of the legislature, to watch the grunting Con vampire sucking the life blood out of our precious Charter of Rights.
The embattled Progressive Conservative government is going on a midnight run.
Amid a circus-like atmosphere on a rare Saturday sitting, Government House Leader Todd Smith announced the legislature will resume Monday at 12:01 a.m. to debate a controversial bill slashing the size of Toronto council.
Even if that means throwing the upcoming municipal election into total chaos.
Toronto city clerk Ulli Watkiss has warned that a fair municipal election was “becoming virtually impossible to carry out.”
The clerk had originally planned to have all ballots printed, testing done and ballots and tabulators “locked down” for the October election by now. But ballots have yet to be printed because it remains uncertain whether there will be 47 council wards or 25.
It's hard to believe how much damage Ford has done already. He's threatening the young, he's threatening the old, he's threatening us all. He might as well be working for Stephen Harper.
Which in effect he is, for the man on the left of this picture is Stephen Lecce...
Once he worked in Stephen Harper's sinister PMO, Now he's Ford's Parliamentary Assistant and Deputy House Leader.
And one of the many Harperites running the Ford government.
They're in a hurry to avenge their Great Leader...
Those fanatics believe that one of the reasons he was toppled was because he wasn't ruthless enough to use the notwithstanding clause to gut the Charter of Rights.
And they're not about to make the same mistake.
And the good news? As Stephen Maher points out, a government that acts like that won't be around for very long.
Ford is a bull in a china shop, a disruptive Yosemite Sam of a politician, someone who shoots off his mouth first and thinks later.
He's infuriating his opponents, he's scaring some of his own supporters.
The Ontario Tories have waited in the wilderness for a long time, and they could not be happier to be back in the backrooms, cutting red tape, shrinking government, rewriting the sex-ed curriculum and appointing their friends to boards and commissions. They can’t be pleased to see Ford risking it all with his braying, china-smashing ways.
In their blood lust, Ford and his Harperite handlers are even forgetting what their fallen leader taught them.
During the campaign, Ford was disciplined, following the advice of former Stephen Harper staffers, past masters at keeping politicians in a message box.
Harper managed to win three mandates because of his discipline. He knew when to fight and when to truculently back down, even when that meant being schooled by the judiciary.
Ford has no such discipline, little prospect of learning it and is likely to be an unsuccessful one-term premier.
And the best thing is, before he goes down himself, Ford is going to help take down Andrew Scheer...
And when Scheer goes down, and so does Ford.
Stephen Harper's foul legacy will be buried once and for all...
