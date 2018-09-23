Sunday, September 23, 2018
Andrew Scheer's Desperate Attempt To Be Recognized
As we all know, Andrew Scheer hasn't been himself recently. He's failing badly, it's all going horribly wrong.
His polls are tanking, Maxime Bernier is stealing his supporters.
And to make matters even worse, with an election just over a year away, about 30% of Canadians still don't know him from a hole in the wall.
So the Cons are about to launch a massive propaganda campaign with a familiar message.
In a last desperate attempt to boost his profile.
With a little more than a year to go before the next federal election, the Conservatives are rolling out a major advertising buy in an attempt to make Canadians more familiar with leader Andrew Scheer and what he can do for them.
"We want to let Canadians know that there is a party and a leader who understands that it is getting harder to get by and get ahead in Canada these days, and that he has a plan to help them with that," said Brock Harrison, Scheer's director of communications.
It's not the first time the Cons have tried to introduce Scheer to Canadians...
But the last campaign scared off more people than it attracted...
And this one will give us a chance to do the same, by reminding Canadians who still don't know, who Scheer really is...
A creepy religious fanatic, a racist, a vile misogynist, and an extreme homophobe, who if he ever became Prime Minister would change this country beyond recognition.
Far more than Stephen Harper ever did...
So if we counter his propaganda with our own.
And I'll be making my own videos.
I don't think the Con's latest campaign is going to work either...
Canadians deserve better.
The creepy Andrew Scheer who lies all the time simply can't be trusted.
Him and his Cons are a clear and present danger to this country.
And he must never ever ever be allowed to become Prime Minister...
