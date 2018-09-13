Thursday, September 13, 2018
Doug Ford and the Harperite Conspiracy
It was a scene I never thought I would see in Canada. It could only happen in Doug Ford's Ontario.
And it can only be called fascism.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government has tabled legislation that uses the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to push through a bill slashing Toronto council in half because of a judge’s decision earlier this week to strike down the law because it violates the rights to free expression and to elect effective representation.
With the official opposition being expelled from the legislature, old people being led away in handcuffs, and the bestial Ford acting like Big Brother.
“This is about preserving the will of the people, this is about preserving democracy,” Mr. Ford said during Question Period.
And to make matters worse, and even more disgusting, there was weak Andrew Scheer and his Cons backing that assault on democracy.
The federal Conservatives say Ontario Premier Doug Ford has the legal right to use the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to move ahead with plans to cut the size of Toronto city council.
In the most cowardly manner possible.
But then of course they would, because the people giving Ford his marching orders are some of the same people who worked in Stephen Harper's PMO...
The so-called boys in the short pants like Stephen Lecce...
Once he was Harper's Director of Media Relations, Communications Strategist and National Campaign Spokesperson.
Now he's Ford's Parliamentary Assistant and Deputy Government House Leader.
And as Paul Wells points out, the Harperites are on a mission and in a hurry.
It took Stephen Harper most of a decade to shred moderate credentials he had worked hard to establish. His staffers, recently decamped to Queen’s Park, apparently wondered all along why he dawdled so and are now determined to get the job done much more quickly.
For those sinister fanatics don't just see the notwithstanding clause as a way to impose their will on Ontario, they also see it as a way to attack Justin Trudeau.
Premier Doug Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives are already fundraising off of his decision to override Charter rights to shrink Toronto council, wants to use his invocation of the “notwithstanding” clause to contrast his “bold leadership” style with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of pipelines.
“The thinking is that (the premier) is prepared to stand up to the courts unlike Trudeau,” confided one high-ranking PC insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to disclose internal discussions.
Even though, like their dumb leader, they don't know what they're talking about...
“This is showing bold leadership. Trudeau could have (invoked the) notwithstanding (clause) on the pipeline, but he didn’t,” the source said, referring to the Federal Court of Appeal’s ruling last month that halted the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in British Columbia. (In fact, the prime minister could not do that because it was not a Charter challenge.)
Which is of course what makes them such a threat to the decent people of Ontario.
For today they are going after democracy, tomorrow they'll go after women's rights, gay rights, social services, and medicare.
But at least now we know that Stephen Harper's legacy is still poisoning this country.
And that if we are to save our Canada, we must expose and destroy the Harperite conspiracy.
Before as I warned yesterday, it spreads all over the country...
And right now that means resisting Doug Ford by whatever means necessary.
With the aim of eventually sending this fascist beast back to the hellish zoo where he belongs...
Labels: Doug Ford, fascism, Notwithstanding Clause, Stephen Harper, Stephen Lecce, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment