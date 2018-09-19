Wednesday, September 19, 2018
The Incredible Failure of the Failing Andrew Scheer
As we all know Andrew Scheer and his ghastly Cons try to use the word "fail" as many times as possible when talking about Justin Trudeau.
In what is clearly a crude attempt to brainwash us.
Or treat us like Pavlov's dogs, who when they heard a bell started slobbering.
It's beyond belief, and this is outrageous.
But what makes it even more outrageous or absurd, is that Scheer is the one failing, while Trudeau is becoming more and more popular.
The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 41.1 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 31.4 per cent, the NDP at 14.9 percent, the BQ at 2.0 per cent and the Greens at 5.8 per cent.
Because that's a whopping lead, and as the CBC poll tracker confirms, it's now a clear trend.
And if that trend continues, and Maxime Bernier's new party takes a bite out of the sinking Cons, and the NDP remains mired in the mid teens, this too is clear:
Justin Trudeau is heading for another thundering majority...
Maybe even bigger than the last one.
I'm not surprised of course.
I knew that however Canadians felt about Trudeau on any given day, only he could defeat the scummy Cons.
And that basic decency would eventually defeat evil...
We still have a lot of work to do, because we don't just need to defeat the Cons, we need to destroy them.
But we are definitely heading in the right direction. A great victory is coming our way.
And the future looks brighter than it has in a long time...
